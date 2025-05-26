"My GOAT doesn't deserve it" "Wasn't [Collin Murray-Boyles] was it?: Fans react as Chloe Kitts and dad, Jason, call out $31,290,000,000 airline

Chloe Kitts and her dad, Jason Kitts, asked for help after Chloe encountered a problem in a flight. The South Carolina forward and her father posted messages on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after Chloe had left a personal item in a Delta plane bound for Los Angeles over the weekend.

Jason Kitts messaged Delta Air Lines, a company worth $31.29 billion (according to Forbes). He tagged the company's X account before informing them of his daughter's concern.

"Good evening @Delta my daughter @chloe1kitts left a personal item on flight 484 to Los Angeles today. Can you assist me, please?," Jason asked.

Chloe Kitts shared her father's post and also asked for help from Delta.

"please respond," she wrote with smiling and folded hands emojis.

Fans noticed the Kitts' messages and replied.

"you better fix it, my goat doesn't deserve this," one wrote.

Another jokingly asked Kitts if it was her boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles she left behind in the plane.

"Wasn’t CMB was it????," one fan joked.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"C'mon, @delta. Let's make this play for the game winner!," one replied.

"We are watching @Delta. You’re on the clock," another chimed in.

"I'll get it for you queen," one shared.

"Chloe!! Oh noooooo!!?!??!" another fan tweeted.

Jason Kitts gave an update regarding the lost item, telling his daughter that Delta responded before thanking the major airline.

Comparing Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles numbers in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Chloe Kitts (#2)1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Power couple Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles posted impressive numbers for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024-25 NCAA season. Kitts led the Gamecocks in rebounding, averaging 7.7 boards through 38 games and was also the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 10.2 points per contest.

Murray-Boyles, meanwhile, led South Carolina's men's basketball team in multiple categories, including scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals. He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kitts and South Carolina came close to winning back-to-back titles, losing to UConn in the national championship game of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Murray-Boyles, meanwhile, was denied an opportunity to compete in the Big Dance after South Carolina ended the regular season with a 12-20 record.

