"My livvyypoohhh": UConn star Paige Bueckers fawns over Connecticut Sun's Olivia Nelson-Ododa's picture dump 

Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa posted a photo dump of her 'life update' to Instagram and Connecticut Huskies star Paige Bueckers reacted to it, commenting:

"My livvyypoohhh😇"

Among the pictures included in Nelson-Ododa's post were several pics of her wearing several outfits, her in a Sun uniform, and a photo-op with Bueckers and other UConn alums.

Bueckers and Nelson-Ododa played together with the UConn Huskies for two years from 2020, when Paige joined the team, to 2022, when Olivia graduated. The center was picked No.10 by the Sun in the 2022 WNBA draft.

On June 4, the Connecticut Sun took on the Washington Mystics. Paige Bueckers was there to support Nelson-Ododa and her former teammate, Aaliyah Edwards, who plays for the Mystics.

Edwards and Bueckers played a crucial role in the Huskies' Final Four run in the 2024 March Madness. The "EVERYONE WATCHED WOMEN'S SPORTS" T-shirt that Bueckers wore for the game went viral on social media.

Paige Bueckers prepares for a new season at UConn with a healthy squad

The UConn Huskies' 2023-24 season will always be remembered as the year the team fought against all odds. With three experienced players sidelined with injuries, the Huskies were led by Paige Bueckers, Edwards, and Nika Muhl along with the freshmen. Their run to the Final Four was marked with many challenges, but the trio fought through.

With Edwards and Muhl in the WNBA, Bueckers will be supported by Azzi Fudd and transfer signee Kaitlyn Chen in the upcoming season. Besides the on-court performances, Bueckers is also expected to be one of the faces of women's college basketball after Caitlin Clark. However, the guard is not interested in it as she said in April:

"I know freshman year I was like the media darling," Bueckers said. "... I think it's more important for the game to share the spotlight, to grow the game and show all the stars of college basketball, not just focus on one particular player.

"I honestly hope next year I'm not the focal point and the only person that gets attention. I hope as media and as players we can spread the love a little bit more."

The other players set to represent the sport include USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Hannah Hidalgo. Watkins, Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson are also reported to be featured in the second season of ESPN's "Full Court Press." The first season released this May focused on Caitlin Clark, Kiki Rice and Kamilla Cardoso.

What are your predictions for Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies for the 2024-25 season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

