"My pick is ABU, anybody but UConn": NFL legend Shannon Sharpe makes a hilarious prediction ahead of UConn vs Purdue's national championship game

Before the men's basketball national championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers tips off on Monday evening, former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe picked his winner on "First Take."

"My pick is ABU. Anyone But UConn," Sharpe said at the 0:52 mark.

The UConn Huskies (36-3) are the reigning national champions, and they have been dominant, both in the regular season and in the NCAA Tournament, where their closest margin of victory was 14 points during their Final Four victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

They are the favorite to retain their title, something that no men's program has done since the Florida Gators did so in 2006 and 2007.

Being so supreme is a good way to get people to not want a program to succeed, and to favor, as Shannon Sharpe did, anyone else to win.

The Boilermakers (34-4) are making their second appearance in a national championship game, the first one being in 1969.

Which players could help Shannon Sharpe's prediction come true?

The Purdue Boilermakers, who are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, have a talented team that could cause headaches for the Connecticut Huskies, who are the No. 1 overall seed.

The main hope for Purdue is Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 star has been one of the best players in men's college basketball this season.

Edey leads the country in scoring average, at 24.9 points per game, and is in the top three in rebounds per game with 12.2. Additionally, he has had an incredible tournament, scoring 60 points in his last two games. A good performance on Monday would keep Purdue in the game.

However, the team has another strong point in Braden Smith. He's a key part in setting up Edey's scoring, which can be seen by his high number of assists, 7.5 per game, the fourth highest in the country.

If anyone but UConn is going to win the national championship game, Edey and Smith need to be at the top of their games.

Do you agree with Shannon Sharpe's comments, or do you want the UConn Huskies to win back-to-back national championships?

