  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • “My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA”: Duke commit Dame Sarr reflects on his decision to join the Blue Devils

“My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA”: Duke commit Dame Sarr reflects on his decision to join the Blue Devils

By Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan
Modified May 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
Dame Sarr
Image credits: Getty, @dame.sarr7/ig

Weeks after losing Khaman Maluach to the NBA draft process, Duke landed another international talent, Dame Sarr. The Italian-Senegalese player announced his allegiance to the Blue Devils through an IG post on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 wing brings significant playing experience from his time with FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB.

Ad

The shooting guard announced his decision days after visiting Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff for an official visit.

"My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA," Sarr wrote in his declaration. "There's no better place to prepare you for that than Duke.
"For me to be as NBA-ready as possible, and become the best version of myself, I needed to have both experiences - playing for a pro team like Barcelona and playing in a different type of professional environment like Duke against other players my age."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dame Sarr brings a unique hooping background to Duke. Unlike most players who enter the D1 circuit through high school pipelines, Sarr has experience of playing against pros. He has also been an active part of Italy's youth international teams since 2022, participating in U16 and U18 formats.

Sarr is fresh off his debut with the senior team at FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers. His addition helps the Blue Devils replace Cedric Coward. The guard was aligned to play for the program this season.

Ad

However, his draft stock skyrocketed during the combine, forcing experts to believe he might never play for the Blue Blood school.

What does Dame Sarr bring to Jon Scheyer's roster?

Alongside international flair, Dame Sarr brings offensive versatility and ability to defend multiple positions, thanks to his athleticism. This flexibility will allow Jon Scheyer to run a variety of lineups and sets through games.

Ad

However, Sarr has mapped out the skills he wants to develop during his time with the Blue Devils.

"I think I want to work a lot on my shot and on my decision-making," he said during an episode with Duke Basketball (11:48).
"I want to really be a real, I mean not a point guard, but have real point guard skills. Being able to get my teammates open and being able to score the ball, being able to shoot at a high volume. So, I think those are things."
Ad
youtube-cover

With Dame Sarr's inclusion, Duke now has the third-best recruiting class in the nation.

About the author
Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan

Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan

An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.

Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.

Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.

When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications