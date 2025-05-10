“Name dropping CC will a bring you a bigger crowd smart 4”: College hoops fans react as Flau'jae Johnson mentions Caitlin Clark in new track 

Flau'jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark faced each other on the court twice in their college career. Such was the respect among them that the LSU Tigers' star used Clark's name in the lyrics of her latest single, "Help Me".
Johnson added a simple lyric, with a shout-out to the Indiana Fever star: "Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark." As Flau'jae posted the video on her Instagram account, fans reacted, noticing Clark's mention in the song.
"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark going to feed families," a fan wrote.
"Name Dropping CC Will a Bring You A Bigger Crowd smart 4," another fan said.
"CC bar is too good," one fan added.
Other fans were stunned by Johnson's rapping style. The LSU guard was recently on tour with Bossman Dlow, appearing in four different shows. She showed her mic skills once again with her new single.
"This goes hardddd pls drop soooon," a fan wrote.
"Dropping 25 on a Box and 1 is CRAZZZZY! Skills matched with Skills," another fan responded.
"Best Female Rapper Alive," one fan said.
On the court, Flau'jae Johnson will enter her senior season at LSU, and she will be looking for her second national title. Johnson will be joined by Mikaylah Williams and South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley on a loaded LSU squad.
The Tigers are coming off a 31-6 season and a run to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.
Do Flau'jae Johnson and Caitlin Clark have a rivalry going?
LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson got a split in two games against Caitlin Clark in college basketball, with Johnson's Tigers topping the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023 in the national title game, only to have the Hawkeyes exact revenge a year later in the Elite Eight.
However, there is no rivalry beyond those two matchups on the court. Johnson has even expressed admiration for Clark in the past, calling her the "hardest opponent she's ever had to play".
After dropping the video on social media, Johnson tagged Clark on Instagram, and the Fever player responded by reposting Johnson's story to her own, showing the mutual respect between both players.
Clark is heading into her second season in the WNBA, while Johnson is expected to join the league next year.
