National champion Azzi Fudd yelled at Steph Curry for not attending any UConn games this season: "He better be there next year"

UConn guard Azzi Fudd playfully called out Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry for his absence at UConn women's games this season. Fudd and Curry have shared a close bond since her high school days, when she honed her skills at Curry's SC30 Select Camp.

Fudd, who led the Huskies to their 12th national championship last week, featured in a GQ Sports video uploaded on Instagram on Saturday, where she answered a variety of questions.

One question prompted her to name her dream celebrity to watch a game from the courtside, to which Fudd responded:

"I did just yell at Steph for not coming to a game this season," she said. "We had a whole conversation about that, so he better be there next year. But outside of him, I don't know — an artist like Drake or like if Beyoncé showed up, I think I would probably lose it."

Azzi Fudd also didn't hesitate to name Curry as her basketball GOAT and the player with whom she compares herself.

Fudd announced that she will be back in Storrs for one more season. She missed most of her junior year due to injury, appearing just twice, which earned her a medical redshirt and an extra year of eligibility.

Azzi Fudd shares thoughts on Steph Curry's jealous jumper comment

Azzi Fudd, on Good Morning America on Thursday, discussed comments made by four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry about her jump shot. Host Michael Strahan asked her about Curry's 2023 statement where he said that he was jealous of Fudd's shooting.

"Putting modesty aside, do you agree with his assessment of your jump shot? Prettier than his?," Strahan asked.

"I feel like that just feels wrong to say," Fudd said, per an X post from the NCAA March Madness. "I mean, mine is like the prettiest jumpshot, but Steph's is top tier."

Strahan suggested that Azzi Fudd and Curry should face off in a shooting competition to determine who has the prettiest jump shot. Curry had made the comparison in 2023 during an interview with ESPN's Katie Barnes.

"It's kind of like a shooter's heaven when you watch that," Curry told Barnes. "I kind of get jealous about it because it looks prettier than mine. She gets pretty good lift on her jump shot compared to even me. "I'm more kind of a toe-dominant shooter."

His connections with Fudd and MiLaysia Fulwiley of South Carolina make one wonder who Curry was cheering for during the national championship game.

