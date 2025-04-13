Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors need to win their final game of the regular season on Sunday against the LA Clippers. However, Curry is listed as questionable with a right thumb injury, prompting LA Lakers fans to think that Golden State is "ducking" the purple and gold.
If the Warriors win their finale versus the Clippers, they will be the No. 6 seed and face the Lakers in the first round. If they lose, and the Minnesota Timberwolves win their final game, they end up in the play-in tournament. They could get the Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder or even miss the playoffs.
Curry's injury is new since his latest one was his pelvis, which he suffered toward the end of March against the Toronto Raptors. If the two-time NBA MVP misses the contest, the Warriors' chances of winning go down. His status will likely get updated before tipoff.
Steph Curry's status prompted a popular LA Lakers page to pose a question about the possibility of the Golden State Warriors trying to avoid them.
"Warriors ducking the Lakers?" the page asked.
Several Lakers fans agreed that Golden State doesn't want the Lakers smoke:
"Absolutely they scared af," a fan wrote.
"If they are smart, they’ll duck," one fan claimed.
"GSW back in the play-in," another fan commented.
"Warriors do NOT wanna see the lakers in the playoffs," a fan remarked.
"DUCKS!" one fan tweeted.
Steph Curry suffered the injury in Golden State's easy win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Curry told reporters after the game that the thumb injury affected his shooting because it's a "fresh pain."
Nevertheless, the four-time NBA champion expects to play against the LA Clippers.
Steph Curry's thumb injury update
Steph Curry suffered the thumb injury in the first quarter of Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. Curry hit his right thumb on Justin Manaya's knee and exited to the locker room to get it checked.
The Warriors legend was initially listed as questionable to return before coming back in the second quarter. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-14 shooting, which was enough to get the easy win versus Portland.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area, the X-rays came back negative, and the Warriors expect him to play against the Clippers. It's their most important game of the season, which will be a tough matchup.
Golden State hasn't beaten the Clippers since Nov. 30, 2023, and has lost six in a row against them. However, Sunday's game will be the first time they face each other with Jimmy Butler in the Warriors' lineup.
