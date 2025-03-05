National Player of the Year candidate Cooper Flagg played his “most complete game" of the season vs Wake Forest, NCAA analyst claims

Cooper Flagg is the best player on the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils. The superstar freshman is having a stellar 2024-25 season, looking to bring a national championship to Duke for the first time since 2015.

On Monday, in a dominant 93-60 win over Wake Forest, Flagg recorded 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals. He shot 62.5% overall, including 50% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

While discussing Duke’s win, NCAA analyst Jerel McNeal, on The Field of 68: After Dark, called it one of Flagg’s most complete games.

"Just as far as Cooper Flagg, watching this it was probably the most complete game I've seen him play."

He continued:

“He was spectacular in every facet of the game, and just the fact that he doesn't press (his teammates) and he plays the right way. Plus, those guys trust each other offensively."

Throughout the season, Flagg has demonstrated the ability to dominate across the board. His impact on both offense and defense has been a major catalyst in Duke’s 27-3 record, making the Blue Devils national championship frontrunners. The Wake Forest game was the latest solid effort by the Newport, ME-born, guard.

Flagg recorded 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal vs Notre Dame. He had amassed 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals against Boston College. Who can forget his 22-point, 11-rebound, four-assists, two-steal and three-block performance in Duke's statement win over the Auburn Tigers in December?

Who is Cooper Flagg up against for the National Player of the Year?

According to Sports Illustrated, Cooper Flagg has one primary competitor for the 2025 National Player of the Year Award: Auburn center Johni Broome.

Sports Illustrated lists both players at -115 odds to win college basketball’s top individual honor. Flagg and Broome have been key contributors to historic seasons for Duke and Auburn, respectively.

Broome averages 18.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks this season. Cooper Flagg, meanwhile, leads Duke in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks.

