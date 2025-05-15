NBA prospect Ace Bailey was full of admiration for Rutgers teammate Jamichael Davis ahead of his third year with the Scarlet Knights. On Wednesday, Rutgers Men’s Basketball and Davis collaborated on an Instagram post, which showcased a few of his moments on the court from last season.

Bailey shared the post on his Instagram story on the same day, expressing his love for Davis. During his sophomore season, Davis played all 32 games and averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.1%.

“Know I got love for my brudda 💯❤️,” Bailey wrote.

NBA-bound Ace Bailey expresses his "love" for Rutgers teammate Jamichael Davis 3rd year with Rutgers - Image source: Instagram/acebailey

Jamichael Davis averaged 17.9 minutes during the 2024-25 season and shot 33.3% from beyond the arc. He has scored a total of 320 points and contributed 113 assists in two seasons with Rutgers. He has also crashed the board with 146 rebounds while providing 64 steals.

Meanwhile, his teammate Ace Bailey, who is NBA-bound, was instrumental for the Rutgers program as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 46.0% last season.

Ace Bailey reportedly references Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft

Ace Bailey has given NBA fans and players a glimpse of what to expect after he reportedly revealed the players that he has modeled his game after. The former Rutgers star opened up about his inspirations, naming Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Paul George as the players who have shaped his game.

In an X post on Wednesday, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network claimed that Bailey acknowledged the influence of the above-mentioned NBA superstars on his development.

“Ace Bailey says he models his game after Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Jayson Tatum,” reported Chase Hughes posted.

The 6-foot-10 star is expected to be a high lottery pick in the upcoming draft. His combination of size, skill, and scoring ability has drawn comparisons to some of the league’s top forwards. Tatum and Durant are two of the most dynamic scorers in the league, known for their smooth shooting, footwork and ability to score at all three levels.

Both have led teams deep into the playoffs and earned championship rings, making them ideal role models for Bailey. His ability to create his own shot and defend multiple positions has made him one of the most exciting prospects in the 2025 Draft class.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Bailey is projected to go No. 3 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers currently features Paul George, one of Bailey’s idols, as part of its roster.

