Jayson Tatum reaction speaks volumes as Celtics star spotted for first time after brutal injury

On Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world was hit with devastating news regarding Jayson Tatum. During the Boston Celtics Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks, the All-Star forward suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon.

This is a huge blow to one of the league's top stars and the reigning champions. As he begins a long road to recovery, Tatum seems to be in good spirits.

Less than 24 hours after his injury news broke, Jayson Tatum took to social media to give an update of his own. He posted a photo of himself fresh out of surgery with his injured right foot heavily bandaged. In the caption, Tatum thanked all of those who have reached out to him following this gut-punching injury.

"Thankful for all the love and support"

With surgery behind him now, Tatum shall begin his journey to slowly getting back to 100% physically. In the meantime, the shorthanded Celtics have to fight to keep their season alive. They are slated to take the court in Game 5 Wedensday night, where they'll attempt to force a Game 6.

(This is a developing story.)

