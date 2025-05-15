NBA draft combine 5 on 5 box score: Player stats for May 14, 2025 ft. Ryan Nembhard

Ryan Nembhard is making waves at the 2025 NBA draft combine. The Gonzaga Bulldogs star put on a show in the second game of the combine, stuffing the stat sheet for Team Williams in the game against Team Mueller on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Nembhard was one of four players to score in double figures for Team Williams in the 83-80 loss to Team Mueller. Let's take a closer look at the box score and see how this showdown at the draft combine transpired.

NBA draft combine box score ft. Ryan Nembhard

Team Williams vs. Team Mueller box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Team Williams 25 14 20 21 80 Team Mueller 15 22 23 23 83

Team Williams box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Sion James F 4-10 2-6 0-0 2 3 1 4 1 1 3 10 Micah Peavy F 6-13 0-3 0-0 2 8 1 1 1 2 2 12 Maxime Raynaud C 7-12 2-5 4-4 3 9 3 0 0 2 2 20 Brice Williams G 0-8 0-3 0-0 2 7 1 1 0 1 2 0 Ryan Nembhard G 5-9 0-1 3-6 0 1 8 3 0 1 3 13 Neoklis Avdalas F 3-6 2-4 0-0 1 5 4 1 0 2 3 8 Ben Henshall G 2-6 2-5 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 2 1 6 Milos Uzan G 1-4 0-2 0-0 0 0 4 0 0 1 2 2 Grant Nelson F 3-9 0-2 0-0 0 3 0 2 0 0 2 6 Tamar Bates G 1-6 1-3 0-0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 3

Team Mueller box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Jamir Watkins F 2-7 2-3 6-6 1 5 0 1 1 2 2 12 Karter Knox F 2-6 1-4 3-4 2 5 0 2 0 1 2 8 Micahel Ruzic C 0-1 0-0 3-4 1 5 1 0 0 3 1 3 Koby Brea G 2-8 1-7 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 3 0 5 Kameron Jones G 3-9 1-4 0-0 0 3 3 1 0 1 1 7 Mark Sears G 4-13 1-4 3-4 1 4 7 1 1 2 0 12 PJ Haggerty G 7-13 1-2 3-3 2 7 3 2 0 4 3 18 Max Shulga G 1-5 1-5 0-0 0 4 1 1 1 2 1 3 Lachlan Olbrich C 7-8 0-0 1-2 4 10 2 1 1 2 0 15

Ryan Nembhard was Team Williams' second-leading scorer, dropping 13 points in 25 minutes of action. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the free-throw line. Nembhard, who dished out a team-high eight assists and grabbed one rebound, also displayed his defensive prowess in the combine game. He racked up three steals against Team Mueller.

Maxime Raynaud led Team Williams in scoring with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. He shot 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. He also collected a team-high nine rebounds and issued three assists.

Team Williams vs. Team Mueller game summary

Team Williams got off to a strong start in their showdown against Team Mueller at the 2025 NBA draft combine, grabbing a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Team Mueller battled back in the second quarter, outscoring Team Williams 22-14 to trim the deficit to two points heading into the halftime break.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (#0) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Dakota Leffew (#1) during their NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Photo: Imagn

Team Mueller continued their resurgence in the third quarter, outscoring Team Williams 23-20 to take a narrow 60-59 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The game remained close in the final period, with Team Mueller eventually pulling off the 83-80 victory.

Four players scored in double figures for Team Mueller, including PJ Haggerty, who dropped 18 points. Lachlan Olbrich posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Sears and Jamir Watkins also contributed, each scoring 12 points.

Team Mueller finished the contest with a 45-40 advantage in the rebounding department and an 18-14 edge in second-chance points. The game featured three deadlocks and nine lead changes. Team Mueller shot 40.0% from the field, including 27.6% from the 3-point area. Ryan Nembhard and Team Williams, on the other hand, shot 38.6% from the floor, including 26.5% from beyond the arc.

