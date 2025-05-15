NBA draft combine 5 on 5 box score: Player stats for May 14, 2025 ft. Ryan Nembhard

By Joel Reyes
Modified May 15, 2025 01:18 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Wichita - Source: Imagn
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard during press conference at Intrust Bank Arena. Photo: Imagn

Ryan Nembhard is making waves at the 2025 NBA draft combine. The Gonzaga Bulldogs star put on a show in the second game of the combine, stuffing the stat sheet for Team Williams in the game against Team Mueller on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Nembhard was one of four players to score in double figures for Team Williams in the 83-80 loss to Team Mueller. Let's take a closer look at the box score and see how this showdown at the draft combine transpired.

NBA draft combine box score ft. Ryan Nembhard

Team Williams vs. Team Mueller box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Team Williams2514202180
Team Mueller1522232383
Team Williams box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Sion JamesF4-102-60-0231411310
Micah PeavyF6-130-30-0281112212
Maxime RaynaudC7-122-54-4393002220
Brice WilliamsG0-80-30-027110120
Ryan NembhardG5-90-13-6018301313
Neoklis AvdalasF3-62-40-015410238
Ben HenshallG2-62-50-013000216
Milos UzanG 1-40-20-000400122
Grant NelsonF 3-90-20-003020026
Tamar BatesG 1-61-30-011010003
Team Mueller box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Jamir WatkinsF2-72-36-6150112212
Karter KnoxF2-61-43-425020128
Micahel RuzicC0-10-03-415100313
Koby BreaG2-81-70-002100305
Kameron JonesG3-91-40-003310117
Mark SearsG4-131-43-4147112012
PJ HaggertyG 7-131-23-3273204318
Max ShulgaG 1-51-50-004111213
Lachlan OlbrichC 7-80-01-24102112015
Ryan Nembhard was Team Williams' second-leading scorer, dropping 13 points in 25 minutes of action. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from the free-throw line. Nembhard, who dished out a team-high eight assists and grabbed one rebound, also displayed his defensive prowess in the combine game. He racked up three steals against Team Mueller.

Maxime Raynaud led Team Williams in scoring with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting. He shot 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. He also collected a team-high nine rebounds and issued three assists.

Team Williams vs. Team Mueller game summary

Team Williams got off to a strong start in their showdown against Team Mueller at the 2025 NBA draft combine, grabbing a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Team Mueller battled back in the second quarter, outscoring Team Williams 22-14 to trim the deficit to two points heading into the halftime break.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (#0) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Dakota Leffew (#1) during their NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Photo: Imagn
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (#0) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Dakota Leffew (#1) during their NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Photo: Imagn

Team Mueller continued their resurgence in the third quarter, outscoring Team Williams 23-20 to take a narrow 60-59 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The game remained close in the final period, with Team Mueller eventually pulling off the 83-80 victory.

Four players scored in double figures for Team Mueller, including PJ Haggerty, who dropped 18 points. Lachlan Olbrich posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Sears and Jamir Watkins also contributed, each scoring 12 points.

Team Mueller finished the contest with a 45-40 advantage in the rebounding department and an 18-14 edge in second-chance points. The game featured three deadlocks and nine lead changes. Team Mueller shot 40.0% from the field, including 27.6% from the 3-point area. Ryan Nembhard and Team Williams, on the other hand, shot 38.6% from the floor, including 26.5% from beyond the arc.

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

