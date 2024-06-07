NBA insider reveals when Dan Hurley is flying to L.A. to discuss head coaching job with the Lakers

Dan Hurley has been reported to be one of the LA Lakers targets for their vacant head coach position. After a poor season, Darvin Ham was fired, and LA has been on the lookout for someone to return the team back to its glory days.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first broke the news of the Lakers' interest in Hurley, added that the latter is set to travel to Los Angeles on Friday to meet with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss (0:08).

"I'm told that Dan Hurley is going to meet tomorrow with the Lakers' VP & GM, and their owner," Wojnarowski said. "Dan Hurley and his agent, they are going to sit down tomorrow and go through the framework about what a deal would look like and what a Dan Hurley-Lakers partnership would look like in LA.

"The Lakers have been extremely aggressive, trying to lure Dan Hurley out of UConn. This is a negotiation that has traction. This is a situation for Dan Hurley where the opportunity to sign a long and very lucrative contract is available to him and he is very serious about these conversations he's having with the Lakers. I do think this is a process that — one way or another — will wrap up fairly quickly."

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Hurley had spoken to the administration at UConn about engaging in talks with the Lakers. John Fanta of Fox Sports revealed that coach Hurley had also informed his players about his talks before practice.

Dan Hurley's contract buyout situation if he accepts the Lakers job

In 2023, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies agreed a six-year contract extension worth $32.1 million, making him the highest-paid college basketball coach.

The contract includes a $7.5 million buyout if he moves to another NCAA basketball program. However, a move to the NBA will cost Hurley $1.875 million.

Per reports, the Lakers are said to be pursuing Hurley aggressively. At the same time, UConn is also preparing its counteroffer to retain the two-time national championship-winning coach. Wojnarowski added that both parties don't intend to drag this discussion out further than this weekend.

Apart from Dan Hurley, other potential candidates include JJ Redick, Sam Cassell and James Borrego.

