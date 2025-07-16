"NBA IS SOON KNOCKING ON HIS DOOR": Fans react as La La Anthony partners with $5.59 B footwear brand on Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse move-in day

Four-star guard Kiyan Anthony has taken his first step in his college basketball career as he moves into the university. Following in his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps, Kiyan will soon begin his freshman year with Syracuse.

On Wednesday, La La Anthony, Kiyan's mother, shared the update about the move-in on Instagram. She posed on the university's campus in a bright orange Syracuse jersey and ripped jeans. She also flashed her Crocs as the TV personality and actress partnered with the $5.59 billion worth (per Forbes) footwear brand.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, congratulating Kiyan Anthony and eagerly anticipating his performance with the Orange.

"NBA IS SOON KNOCKING ON HIS DOOR 👏👏," a fan said.

"He is moving in already holy crap time flies 👏congratulations and may the good times roll I look forward to seeing him flourish," another fan wrote.

"I can’t wait to see your boy ball out!! #STAYK7YAN," a user said.

Comments on La La Anthony's post

Others welcomed Kiyan warmly and appreciated La La Anthony's look.

"Welcome to Cuse! 🥰🍊," a user commented.

"🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊," another user wrote.

"Ok looking not a day over 21. Gorge! ❤️," a fan appreciated.

Kiyan Anthony had an excellent high school career, finishing as the top player in New York. After transferring from Christ the King during his sophomore year, he played for Long Island Lutheran (Middle Village, NY). As a junior, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. He led his team in the Throne tournament, averaging 17.7 points per game.

He also dominated AAU tournaments along the way. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. In summer camps like NBPA Top 100, he led all scorers with 28.5 points per game, including a 42-point outing.

Kiyan Anthony reacts to Carmelo’s NBA 2K26 cover reveal

Carmelo Anthony will appear on a special edition cover of NBA 2K26. Kiyan Anthony shared the cover through his Instagram story on July 9. He reacted with a simple “hurddd”.

The deluxe edition celebrates Carmelo’s 19-year NBA career, which included over 28,000 points and three Olympic gold medals. It is set to release in September 2025 across all major platforms.

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony has big shoes to fill at 'Cuse as fans hope for an NCAA trophy this season. Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the 2003 NCAA championship as a freshman and earned the Final Four Most Outstanding Player honours.

