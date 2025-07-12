La La Anthony and Carlos Boozer react candidly as Serena Williams flaunts ripped body from different 'angles': "Preparing for summer"

It’s been almost three years since Serena Williams stepped away from professional tennis to focus on new chapters in her life, including motherhood. Now, she’s once again shedding pounds and, on Thursday, showed off her toned and muscular form.

In an Instagram post, the tennis legend shared that she’s been “working out and working on her angles,” hinting that she’s looking sculpted from every perspective.

The post caught the attention of several notable figures, including La La Anthony, ex-wife of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

"Always preparing for summer!!!!!" La La wrote.

Boozer added flexing muscle emojis.

Williams’ weight loss journey has been noticeable, especially during her appearance at Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show, where she made a cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s performance. She previously revealed she’s dropped 35 pounds thanks to a rigorous fitness regimen.

In a late 2024 Instagram update, she said:

"I've been training a lot. I've been running. I'm training for a 5k, then I'm going to do a 10k and then I want to do a half-marathon. So it's really paying off. … I have been on an intense weight, loss journey, and working out like crazy."

La La Anthony and Carlos Boozer prepare their kids for the NBA path

In November 2024, Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse University, the same school where his father, Carmelo Anthony, led the Orange to an NCAA championship and was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player before entering the NBA in 2003.

During Kiyan’s announcement livestream, his mother La La Anthony shared her joy:

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm happy ‘cause he's happy and I think it's an incredible decision. They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority."

Meanwhile, five-star twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer announced their commitment to Duke University as they look to follow in the footsteps of their dad, Carlos Boozer.

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Carlos said (per ESPN).

"Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

Cameron and Cayden are ranked No. 3 and No. 16 in ESPN’s top 100, while Kiyan comes in at No. 36 and is rated the eighth-best shooting guard in his class.

