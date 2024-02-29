"NBA PLEASE TAKE NOTES": Nebraska basketball’s dunk contest for Huskers football players draws NBA Dunk Contest comparisons from college hoops fans

The Nebraska basketball team overcame the Minnesota Golden Gophers to extend its record to 21-8.

The Cornhuskers shot 39.3% from the field and converted 16/19 of their trips to the charity line at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, their massive 73-55 win was not the only highlight of the game. At halftime, 5 members of the Nebraska football team put on a show with an impressive dunk contest.

The quintet included defensive lineman Kai Wallin, defensive back Jeremiah Charles, TE Thomas Fidone, QB Heinrich Haarberg, and RB Emmett Johnson, with their head coach, Matt Rhule.

Nebraska basketball vs. Minnesota HT Show

The half-time show during Nebraska Basketball vs. Minnesota not only gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers CFB players some time off from their off-season training but also left the fans amazed.

While Jeremiah Charles won the Husker Football Dunk Contest, he was miles ahead of Thomas Fidone, Heinrich Haarberg, and Emmett Johnson.

The CFB players put on their best performances on the court, especially Haarberg, who threw himself an alley-oop off the backboard and slammed a two-handed dunk.

Emmett Johnson tried to use Coach Rhule as a prop and jump over him for a dunk. However, the RB failed and ended up falling on the court.

Finalists of the Nebraska Football Dunk Contest

Thomas Fidone and Jeremiah Charles reached the finals of the dunk contest. The fans were left awestruck by Charles between-the legs dunk, after which Fidone slammed the ball with a two-handed dunk.

Have a look at Jeremiah Charles' winning dunk:

Some of the best fan reactions

The NBA Dunk Contest 2024 received some criticism because of its quality and fans were quick to react. Check out some of the best fan comments after the Nebraska Football Team's Dunk contest:

Should Nebraska Basketball host more events during halftime?

