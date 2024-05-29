NBA stars Grayson Allen and Paolo Banchero show up to support Jon Scheyer’s Duke

Former Duke players Grayson Allen and Paolo Banchero made a surprise appearance at the K Academy basketball camp on Tuesday. The duo, who have been making waves in the NBA, took time to support their old coach.

Five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski's basketball camp offers aspiring players the opportunity to play under Coach K and interact and engage in activities with past, present and future Duke stars.

In photos posted on the Duke men’s basketball Instagram account, there are glimpses of Paolo Banchero and Jon Scheyer, the current head coach of Duke, sharing hugs.

Several players from the 2024-25 roster returned to Durham to lend a hand at the camp.

Grayson Allen played four seasons at Duke

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen spent four years with the Blue Devils from 2014 to 2018. He played a crucial role in Duke's 2015 NCAA title.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has carved out a successful NBA career playing for four teams.

Paolo Banchero's Duke career

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the 2024 NBA playoffs

Rising NBA star Paolo Banchero won over fans during his single-season stay at Duke, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Banchero earned recognition as a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-ACC selection and ACC Rookie of the Year in 2022. He helped Duke to the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final season. The Orlando Magic picked him with the No. 1 pick, and he was the Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 and an All-Star last season.

Jon Scheyer's vision for Duke

After transitioning from playing to coaching, Jon Scheyer, a former Duke player, has dedicated his coaching career to the Blue Devils program.

Scheyer started as a special assistant under Mike Krzyzewski in April 2013. He then assumed the role of head coach following Mike Krzyzewski's retirement in April 2022.

"In order to have a championship-caliber team, you need more than just five players who are capable of starting and I feel we have that in this year’s group," Scheyer said.

Under Scheyer, the Blue Devils have had back-to-back 27-9 seasons, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 and the Elite Eight last season.

