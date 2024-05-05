NC State forward DJ Burns had his breakout game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Wolfpack's Elite Eight win at the 2024 NCAA Tournament, leading them to their first Final Four appearance.

Since that Cinderella run, Burns has become one of the most renowned figures in college basketball due to his production on the court and bubbly personality off it.

The popular forward has seen his stock rise in North Carolina after the "Big Dance," with huge murals painted on buildings. Most recently, DJ Burns reposted a picture on his Instagram stories of fans in front of one such mural.

"I'm too sexy for this syrup," Burns wrote.

Burn's IG stories

DJ Burns steals America's hearts

DJ Burns was at the forefront of the incredible winning run that made the NC State Wolfpack the darlings of the just-concluded March Madness.

Burns started his college basketball career at Tennessee, redshirting his first season before transferring to Winthrop, where he showcased his skills by being named the Big South Player of the Year.

He became the Wolfpacks' leader, and during a difficult season, they beat the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament and improbably won the whole thing against the North Carolina Tar Heels before proceeding to the NCAA Tournament.

In Burn's breakout game against the Duke Blue Devils, he registered 29 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead his team to its first Final Four appearance in almost 40 years.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, DJ Burns explained why he received so much attention and stole America's hearts in the process.

“I would definitely say my size is 100 percent the reason. I think if I was a skinny guy, at 240 doing this, it wouldn’t even be looked at, at all,” said Burns.

“Even though we’re gonna get rid of this — and we are getting rid of it right now — it feels good to be different and have it work. I wouldn’t say I lean into it, but I think it’s cool. It gave me an avenue. It gave me a platform that most people don’t have, just because I’m unique.”

Burns is 6-foot-9 and weighs 300 pounds, which led to the increased attention that he got during March Madness, with a matchup against Purdue Boilermakers big man Zach Edey much anticipated.

There was widespread speculation from NFL scout Jim Nagy that NFL teams were interested in DJ Burns trying out for the league, but the NC State forward revealed that he only had eyes for the NBA.