Purdue big man Zach Edey reacted after exploding for 40 points, 16 rebounds, one block and one assist in the 72-66 Elite Eight win against Dalton Knecht's Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday.

The win propelled the Boilermakers to their first Final Four appearance in 44 years. The clash was a tight one, with eight lead changes and six ties. With five minutes to go, the teams were tied 58-58, before Purdue sealed the win.

Coach Matt Painter's team was relieved to come out on top of a topsy-turvy encounter. Purdue star center Edey made a hilarious comment while celebrating on the court.

"I got a b*ner," Edey said.

Zach Edey drags the Boilermakers to the Final Four

Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year last year, led the Boilermakers to a No. 1 seeding in the 2023 Big Dance. But his team made unfavorable history when they lost to No. 16 seed, Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round.

Since then, the doubts about Edey's ability have persisted even though he registered 21 points and 15 rebounds in the loss. This year, he has averaged 25 points, 12.2 rebounds and two assists and dragged his team to the Final Four.

Edey also tied a record for most consecutive NCAA tournament games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, previously held by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson with Navy in the 1980s.

Edey started the run with the Boilermakers' stunning first-round loss to Fairleigh Dickinson last year. He passed legends like Larry Bird and Shane Battier on the list with his efforts against Tennessee.

As a three-star recruit in 2020, Zach Edey was often overlooked as a potential steal, and several programs passed on signing him. After the win against Tennessee, Edey was in a defiant mood and called out the coaches who passed on recruiting him, name-checking Volunteers coach Rick Barnes.

"There were so many coaches that looked over me," Edey said. "You could name a program, I can name a coach that looked over me. Tennessee — Rick Barnes is a great coach.

"But he was in a bunch of our practices, looked over me. It's kind of been the story of my life. People have doubted me. People have looked past me. Can't do that anymore."

Up next for Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers is a tough clash against the NC State Wolfpack, who beat the Duke Blue Devils to continue their good run of form, having also won the ACC tournament.