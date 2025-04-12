NCAA analyst claims arrival of Ta'Niya Latson a potential reason behind MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer portal move

With the NCAA season over, South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley is one of the latest stars to enter the transfer portal on Friday. This did not come as a surprise to Gamecocks fans as there was speculation throughout the season that she could leave the team.

This past season, Fulwiley was expected to have a bigger role, but she came off the bench in all 39 games. There were rumors that coach Dawn Staley did not like her dynamic play style and wanted her to play within a system.

On Friday, NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg spoke about her decision to transfer.

"So sometimes news is both unexpected and not surprising at the same time, and that goes for MiLaysia Fulwiley transferring out of South Carolina," Lundberg said (00:00). "Because if you followed the Gamecocks this year, that was a subplot all season—the relationship and the dynamic between Dawn Staley and Fulwiley. Staley seemed to want to see Fulwiley play more within the team concept and tried to rein her in at times.

"Fulwiley has a dynamic, exciting play style that sometimes didn’t seem to be given the room to flourish, and those two different dynamics or perspectives on her game clashed. Now, because of the success of South Carolina, one would think—and one thought—okay, she’s going to stay, work it out, and learn under Coach Staley."

Lundberg speculated that Ta'Niya Latson's transfer to South Carolina could have been a driving factor for Fulwiley leaving the team.

"But then, when Ta’Niya Latson transfers over from Florida State and Raven Johnson decides to return, that might have meant more time off the bench for Fulwiley," Lundberg added.

"So you understand why she might want to go somewhere else where she’s going to have an opportunity not only to play more but perhaps also play the way she wants to."

MiLaysia Fulwiley won the SEC Sixth Player of the Year in 2025

MiLaysia Fulwiley is a former five-star recruit from the 2023 class and was expected to be one of the top players on South Carolina this past season. However, she did not get a starting job and was forced to come off the bench. She did a great job in this role, winning the SEC Sixth Player of the Year.

However, her efforts have not been rewarded as the Gamecocks went out and added Ta'Niya Latson. As a result, Fulwiley entered the portal to find a team that would allow her to start.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

