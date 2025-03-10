NCAA analyst explains how JuJu Watkins can elevate 1 aspect of her game: "She's growing, she can get even better"

USC star JuJu Watkins has been on a tear since joining college last season. After breaking the NCAA freshman scoring record, she has continued to dominate as a sophomore averaging 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Analyst Robin Lundberg posted a YouTube video on Sunday in which he discussed how physical and intimidating Watkins is on the court and praised her defense. Nonetheless, he believes that the 6-foot-2 guard could improve her game by refining one core element of her skillset.

"A big reason JuJu Watkins is the prospect she is, is due to her size — no question about it," Lundberg said. "When JuJu is coming downhill, that's tough to deal with. You've got to be on your heels, you’ve got to brace for impact. If JuJu is fighting you for a rebound, it's going to be a battle."

"All of these things are part of her game ... and how she's growing. She can get even better if she's able to leverage that as a playmaker. With all that attention she’s drawing, people aren’t always ready for her. Sometimes, it’s just a quick kick-out to the perimeter for a three, and it can be a bucket."

Despite being less of a primary facilitator, JuJu Watkins compensates with her unmatched scoring prowess. In just two seasons, she has already scored 1,684 career points, surpassing Division I all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark's two-season total with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

UCLA claims Big Ten Tournament title over USC despite JuJu Watkins' heroics

UCLA defeated USC 72-67 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday, avenging a regular-season sweep by the Trojans.

USC superstar JuJu Watkins put on an individual show, dropping a game-high 29 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and four steals. However, her shooting performance proved to be inefficient as she hit just 9-of-28 field goals and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Watkins' supporting cast struggled to score consistent points. Kiki Iriafen was the only other Trojan in double figures with 10 points.

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC was comfortable going into the half with a 45-35 lead and for a moment it looked like they would repeat their regular-season domination over UCLA.

However, the Bruins cranked up the defensive intensity in the second half, limiting the Trojans to just 9 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

The Bruins completed a comeback early in the fourth quarter, taking a 56-54 lead with 8:30 remaining and never looked back.

