Robert Prevost -now Pope Leo XIV- became the first American and Peruvian Pope in history after being elected by the cardinals during a conclave.

The NCAA also noted that his election also means his alma mater, Villanova, became the first school to get a unique milestone on Thursday. The March Madness X account took the opportunity to shed light on the achievement.

"Villanova officially has representation in Vatican City 🇻🇦⛪️," the NCAA March Madness account posted.

While there was some controversy between Chicago MLB clubs, as both Cubs and White Sox claim to be Robert Prevost's favorite team -his family claims it's the Sox- there is no such controversy in college basketball. The pontiff retweeted the school's celebratory tweet after the 2016 basketball national title.

Naturally, the New York Knicks' fans believe their Villanova-based starting lineup could get the Pope's blessing. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart played for the Wildcats before making it to the NBA.

With the Knicks jumping out to an unlikely 2-0 series lead over the heavily favored Boston Celtics and now Robert Prevost's election as Pope, things seem to be breaking right for Villanova lately.

While Pope Francis was a card-carrying member of his favorite soccer club, San Lorenzo de Almagro, Robert Provost does not have a public affiliation with any sports club.

What did Robert Prevost study at Villanova and what does his election mean for the school?

Robert Prevost was a mathematics graduate in the Class of 1977 at Villanova. That was before he took a religious path that took him to Peru and, eventually, Rome.

Pope Leo XIV's election made headlines not only because it was unexpected, but also because it was groundbreaking in many ways. He isn't only the first American pope, but he is also the first pontiff from the order of St. Augustine.

Villanova is one of only two Augustinian universities in the United States (Merrimack is the other), and while the new Pope spent most of his clerical life in Peru, the impact his election had on the institution was summarized by the school's president, Reverend Peter M. Donohue, in an interview with Newsweek on Thursday.

"With today's election of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, I cannot help but reflect on what his Augustinian papacy will mean to our University and to the world," Donohue said. "Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence, and warmth, Pope Leo XIV's leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission."

Villanova is mostly known for its high academic standards and its basketball acumen. Now, it may be known for the first American Pope being an alumnus of the school, as well.

