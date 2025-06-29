NCAAB HC names former Arizona star Carter Bryant's one ability that "wasn't showcased a ton"

Former Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant was selected No. 14 by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA draft. ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello interviewed an anonymous Big 12 coach who pointed out an aspect of Bryant's game that was underutilized during his college basketball career.

Ad

"He's got the positional size, the athleticism, the shooting, the defensive versatility, with potential to get better...In small doses, he showed some things offensively, that maybe he can be a little bit of a playmaker, he can make some passes. It wasn't showcased a ton, but he did it enough," the Big 12 coach said.

Ad

Trending

"Whether it was guarded or unguarded, he's able to get his shot off. He has room to grow in that area, he needs to continue to speed up his shot, but the NBA loves big wings that can shoot it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter Bryant averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats last season. He stepped up his production during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 8.3 ppg on 41.7% shooting from the field and 4.7 rpg.

Carter Bryant reveling in fulfilling NBA dream

Speaking to reporters after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs, Carter Bryant reflected on having fulfilled his dream of playing in the NBA with a historic organization.

Ad

"Sometimes before I go to bed, I'm like, ‘Wow, I’m really a San Antonio Spur.’ I actually shook Adam Silver’s hand and get to be part of such a great organization," Carter Bryant said. "When I wake up, I think, I get to play basketball for a living. This is amazing. Eight-year-old Carter would be so excited right now. It’s just a lot of emotions."

Ad

Bryant further added that playing with former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper, who was selected No. 2 by the Spurs, was a long-held ambition of the duo.

“In terms of that, I feel like that’s what I bring and I’m looking forward to playing with my guy D Harp," Bryant said. "I mean, it’s been a long time coming. We had a lot of conversations throughout high school, whether that was trying to play together in college or just maybe playing together at some point.

Ad

"So, for him to be my draft buddy and being able to both go in the lottery and be able to represent San Antonio, it’s dope.”

Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper will join a young Spurs team with none of their players having more than five years of NBA experience, but it will be headlined by the talented Victor Wembanyama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More