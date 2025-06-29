NCAAB HC names former Arizona star Carter Bryant's one ability that "wasn't showcased a ton"

Former Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant was selected No. 14 by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA draft. ESPN analyst Jeff Borzello interviewed an anonymous Big 12 coach who pointed out an aspect of Bryant's game that was underutilized during his college basketball career.
"He's got the positional size, the athleticism, the shooting, the defensive versatility, with potential to get better...In small doses, he showed some things offensively, that maybe he can be a little bit of a playmaker, he can make some passes. It wasn't showcased a ton, but he did it enough," the Big 12 coach said.
"Whether it was guarded or unguarded, he's able to get his shot off. He has room to grow in that area, he needs to continue to speed up his shot, but the NBA loves big wings that can shoot it."
Carter Bryant averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats last season. He stepped up his production during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 8.3 ppg on 41.7% shooting from the field and 4.7 rpg.
Carter Bryant reveling in fulfilling NBA dream
Speaking to reporters after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs, Carter Bryant reflected on having fulfilled his dream of playing in the NBA with a historic organization.
"Sometimes before I go to bed, I'm like, ‘Wow, I’m really a San Antonio Spur.’ I actually shook Adam Silver’s hand and get to be part of such a great organization," Carter Bryant said. "When I wake up, I think, I get to play basketball for a living. This is amazing. Eight-year-old Carter would be so excited right now. It’s just a lot of emotions."
Bryant further added that playing with former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Dylan Harper, who was selected No. 2 by the Spurs, was a long-held ambition of the duo.
“In terms of that, I feel like that’s what I bring and I’m looking forward to playing with my guy D Harp," Bryant said. "I mean, it’s been a long time coming. We had a lot of conversations throughout high school, whether that was trying to play together in college or just maybe playing together at some point.
"So, for him to be my draft buddy and being able to both go in the lottery and be able to represent San Antonio, it’s dope.”
Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper will join a young Spurs team with none of their players having more than five years of NBA experience, but it will be headlined by the talented Victor Wembanyama.
