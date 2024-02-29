Nebraska vs Ohio State basketball injury report and predictions, February 29: Latest on Eli Rice, Jamison Battle and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to step up in Big Ten Conference action on Friday, Feb. 29. However, there are a handful of players on the injury report for each side, and we will take a look at it to figure out how this game is going to play out.

Nebraska vs Ohio State basketball injury report

Eli Rice, Nebraska

Freshman guard Eli Rice has been dealing with an ankle injury and is not going to be able to suit up. He has not played against Maryland since Jan. 27. Rice has not been playing too much this year, as he is shooting 41.3% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc in 9.8 minutes per game.

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

Senior forward Jamison Battle has been playing well as he is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.8 minutes per game while shooting 46.2% from the field, 44.0% from distance and 93.9% from the free-throw line. However, he may not be on the court as he is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Nebraska vs Ohio State prediction

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are far and away the better program, but they also have a lot of names on the injury report. The Cornhuskers are currently 3.5-point road underdogs, according to ESPN Bet. Ohio State is doing a decent job, but they are going to have some difficulty scoring the basketball.

Looking at the Cornhuskers' defense as of late, they have given up only 58.3 points throughout their previous four games. The Buckeyes are not full of impactful players throughout their roster, so they are going to have a tough time in this game. Expect the Nebraska Cornhuskers to extend their against-the-spread record, sitting at 18-10 thus far, and easily win this game.

