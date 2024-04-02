“Neither are ready” - CBB fans divided over Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith’s future as LSU stars have under 48 hours to declare for WNBA draft

No. 3 seed LSU (31-6) crashed out of the NCAA Tournament, following a 94-87 loss against No. 1 seed Iowa (33-4) in the Elite Eight on Monday. After the game, the focus shifted to Tigers duo Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, who now have less than 48 hours to declare for the upcoming WNBA draft.

Although Van Lith and Reese are seniors, they have one more year of eligibility in college basketball. Nonetheless, college hoops fans had mixed reactions to the two Tigers stars, who could declare for the 2024 draft in the next two days.

"Neither are ready," one fan wrote on X.

"HVL shouldn’t have left Louisville," added another.

"Both are staying 100%," a third commented.

"HVL should stay another year Reese should probably go. Although with NIL they’ll probably make more money in college," a fourth wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

LSU coach Kim Mulkey spoke about the situations around Reese and Van Lith after her team's exit from the Elite Eight:

"Well, I hope it's not (Van Lith's) last game," coach Kim Mulkey said. "But if it is, I'm proud to have been her coach for a year. She's got another year if she wants to come back. So does Angel. I know they have to make decisions."

LSU's Angel Reese opens up on potentially declaring for 2024 WNBA draft

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese

Angel Reese spoke about her future after her Tigers lost to Iowa.

"I'll make a decision when I'm ready," Reese said in an emotional post-game press conference.

Reese played two seasons with Maryland before joining the Tigers in 2022. She helped LSU clinch the national championship in 2023 and was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

When is the 2024 WNBA draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft will be held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Here's a look at the draft order for the first round:

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via L.A.) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via L.A.)