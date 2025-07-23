  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Never forgets the Hawkeye girls! So thoughtful CC!": Fans excited as Caitlin Clark surprises Iowa teams with wholesome delivery

"Never forgets the Hawkeye girls! So thoughtful CC!": Fans excited as Caitlin Clark surprises Iowa teams with wholesome delivery

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 23, 2025 02:57 GMT
Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark
Former Iowa star Caitlin Clark -Source: Imagn

Former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark continues to support the Hawkeyes as the Indiana Fever guard gifted her Kobe Bryant PE to the Iowa men's and women's teams.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Hawkeyes' Instagram account posted pictures of the team members posing with the newly released Kobe V Protro shoes.

"Our girl CC has us ready for the season 🔥," the post read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The first image showed Layla Hays, an incoming freshman, holding the Midnight Navy-colored shoes with a smile. Iowa coach Jan Jensen was also ecstatic as she posed with Clark's pair in another picture.

Fans were thrilled to see Caitlin Clark give back to her old college and they flooded the comments with love for the WNBA star. Here are some of the reactions:

"Never forgets the Hawkeye girls!!!! SO thoughtful CC!!!" one fan wrote.
Ad
"What a nice gesture, (applause) for CC," a fan said.
"Wow, my girl CC is amazing both on and off the court!!!! Luv her sm!! 😊🏀💜," another added.
"So happy for the Iowa WBB team. Hope you all have a fantastic season!! GO HAWKS!!! Ccs the best. God bless you all.🙏🏽💕💞🎉🎊😮‍💨💛🖤," a user commented.
"Awesome! That is so nice of you to think of them!!" another wrote.
Ad
"Lady Hawks will be draining 3’s all season in those bad boys," one more chimed in.
Fans commented on Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)
Fans commented on Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)

Clark played four seasons at Iowa, where she set numerous records on the court. She led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship games before being drafted No. 1 by Indiana last year.

Ad

Iowa Hawkeye coach Jan Jensen pumped to receive gift from Caitlin Clark

It hasn't been a month since Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe V Protro sneakers were released and the craze over the special edition shoes continues to grow.

Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen shared an appreciation message for Clark.

"Thanks to CC for being that great. Thanks to Nike. Awesome. We feel so blessed baby," Jensen said in a video posted on the Hawkeyes’ Instagram.
Ad

Iowa finished last season 23-11 before losing to Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They are looking to improve on that record this upcoming season.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications