"Never forgets the Hawkeye girls! So thoughtful CC!": Fans excited as Caitlin Clark surprises Iowa teams with wholesome delivery

Former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark continues to support the Hawkeyes as the Indiana Fever guard gifted her Kobe Bryant PE to the Iowa men's and women's teams. On Tuesday, the Hawkeyes' Instagram account posted pictures of the team members posing with the newly released Kobe V Protro shoes."Our girl CC has us ready for the season 🔥," the post read. The first image showed Layla Hays, an incoming freshman, holding the Midnight Navy-colored shoes with a smile. Iowa coach Jan Jensen was also ecstatic as she posed with Clark's pair in another picture.Fans were thrilled to see Caitlin Clark give back to her old college and they flooded the comments with love for the WNBA star. Here are some of the reactions:"Never forgets the Hawkeye girls!!!! SO thoughtful CC!!!" one fan wrote."What a nice gesture, (applause) for CC," a fan said."Wow, my girl CC is amazing both on and off the court!!!! Luv her sm!! 😊🏀💜," another added."So happy for the Iowa WBB team. Hope you all have a fantastic season!! GO HAWKS!!! Ccs the best. God bless you all.🙏🏽💕💞🎉🎊😮‍💨💛🖤," a user commented."Awesome! That is so nice of you to think of them!!" another wrote."Lady Hawks will be draining 3's all season in those bad boys," one more chimed in.Fans commented on Instagram (@iowawbb/IG)Clark played four seasons at Iowa, where she set numerous records on the court. She led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship games before being drafted No. 1 by Indiana last year.Iowa Hawkeye coach Jan Jensen pumped to receive gift from Caitlin ClarkIt hasn't been a month since Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe V Protro sneakers were released and the craze over the special edition shoes continues to grow. Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen shared an appreciation message for Clark."Thanks to CC for being that great. Thanks to Nike. Awesome. We feel so blessed baby," Jensen said in a video posted on the Hawkeyes' Instagram. Iowa finished last season 23-11 before losing to Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They are looking to improve on that record this upcoming season.