Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops bold message as Alabama thrashes Texas A&M in 100-75 matchup - “Bye Bye Aggies”

Alabama's dominant 100-75 victory over Texas A&M had Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, pumped. She posted the final score graphics from @alabamambbon on her Instagram story that she captioned with a bold message:

"Bye Bye Aggies."

Screenshot via Instagram

The No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide once again relied on their signature strength of 3-point shooting to outpace the Texas A&M Aggies at Coleman Coliseum. With 54 of their 100 points coming from beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide now find themselves sitting on an impressive SEC home winning streak of 15 games.

For Alabama, leading the charge was Mark Sears, who contributed 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. The balanced scoring effort included contributions from Rylan Griffen, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aaron Estrada, and Sam Walters. Alabama coach Nate Oats highlighted the importance of the win, stating:

"That’s a big win; we’ve got teams right on our tail in the SEC race."

The victory marked Oats's first regular-season triumph over Texas A&M, improving his record to 2-3 against their conference rival. The Crimson Tide now have an 18-7 overall record and a 9-2 SEC standing.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban expresses disappointment on Super Bowl commercials via X: “None of these commercials have been good”

Kristen Saban reveals unique sweatshirt ft. Nick Saban

Kristen recently took to Instagram to share her excitement about an adorable sweatshirt featuring her father. The 31-year-old expressed delight, calling it the coolest thing ever, as a friend sent over the embroidered apparel.

The sweatshirt serves as a tribute to Coach Saban's legacy, spanning 17 years in Tuscaloosa, where he transformed the Alabama football program into a national powerhouse.

I mean this is so cool, it's got the trophies. I mean how cool is that? So thoughtful. This is so cool,” said Kristen.

The black sweatshirt had an embroidered figure of Coach Saban on the chest in Alabama colors while featuring his autograph:

Expand Tweet

Despite Coach Saban stepping down from his role last month after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide, the love and admiration from football fans continues to pour in.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban quotes $1.1 billion worth Taylor Swift as she flaunts stylish $2,386 worth Coco Chanel flap bag - “Vigilante sh*t”

How active will Kristen Saban be on social media on Alabama game days in the 2024 college football season now that her dad, Nick Saban, isn't the head coach anymore? Leave your thoughts below.