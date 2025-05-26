Niele Ivey backs former Notre Dame star to take Caitlin Clark's "Rookie of the Year" mantle

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey is backing former player Sonia Citron to take Caitlin Clark's "Rookie of the Year" mantle this season. Ivey declared her pick during Sunday's game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury while sharing a video of Citron's highlights on her Instagram story.

WNBA posted several clips of Citron punishing Phoenix's defense on their Instagram account. The league included a caption for the post, which has already received more than 1,300 likes.

"Citron going to work."

Niele Ivey made her feelings known about Citron's play in the WNBA this season when sharing the Washington guard's highlights against Phoenix.

"ROTY," Ivey wrote.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey shared a video of Sonia Citron's highlights against the Phoenix Mercury. Source: Instagram/@irishcoachivey

Sonia Citron was one of three players to score in double figures for the Washington Mystics in the game against the Phoenix Mercury. She led the Mystics in scoring, dropping 14 points in 33 minutes. She shot 5-for-8 from the field, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point area.

Citron, who went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, also had four dimes and one steal. Her efforts went for naught, though, as the Mystics suffered a 68-62 loss to the Mercury. Citron has now scored in double figures in each of her first five WNBA games, averaging 15.4 points during that span.

Becoming the WNBA's next ROTY after Caitlin Clark won't be easy, though, for Citron, as there are other strong candidates in this year's rookie class. Among her competitors are Dallas guard Paige Bueckers and Washington teammate Kiki Iriafen.

How Sonia Citron fared under Niele Ivey at Notre Dame in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

It has been a quick turnaround for Sonia Citron, who played for Notre Dame in this year's March Madness. She helped the Fighting Irish reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 boards and 2.0 steals in the wins over Stephen F. Austin and Michigan in the first two rounds of the Big Dance.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey hugs guard Sonia Citron (#11) against the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Imagn

Citron and Notre Dame's title hopes ended in the Sweet 16, though, losing 71-62 to No. 2 seed TCU. Citron struggled offensively in that contest, scoring just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting.

She missed all three of her 3-point attempts and committed three turnovers in her final game under coach Niele Ivey at Notre Dame.

