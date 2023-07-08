Nikki McCray-Penson cause of death: How did former South Carolina women's basketball assistant die?

News of former Old Dominion and Ole Miss coach Nikki McCray-Penson's death broke on Friday morning. There was a massive outpouring of heartfelt condolences from ex-colleagues and players who played under her.

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 while still part of the South Carolina coaching team. She was assistant to the legendary Dawn Staley, helping South Carolina win the 2017 national championship.

According to The State, Robert Penson, McCray-Penson's cousin, confirmed that she died during the night due to secondary complications related to breast cancer.

McCray-Penson had a long, storied career both in the American Basketball League and the WNBA. She started her career at the University of Tennessee before going pro in the ABL.

Afterward, she transitioned into coaching, starting off as an assistant at Western Kentucky and South Carolina, where she won a national championship.

McCray-Penson was the head coach of Old Dominion for three years, with a season-best 20-6 record in 2020.

Nikki McCray-Penson was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 2020-2021 before stepping down to focus on her health. She returned as an assistant coach at Rutgers last season before stepping down for the same reason.

WNBA @WNBA Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. A beloved member of our WNBA family, Nikki was a 3x WNBA All-Star during her 8 seasons in the league.



Nikki McCray-Penson's legacy

Nikki McCray-Penson was known as one of the best defenders in women's basketball, both during her time in college basketball, the ABL and the WNBA. Before going pro, she was named Southeastern Player of the Year twice and Kodak All-America twice at Tennessee.

McCray-Penson was the MVP of the ABL in 1996-1997, which was her first career stepping stone before joining the newly formed WNBA. McCray made three consecutive WNBA All-Star teams between 1999-2001.

South Carolina Women's Basketball @GamecockWBB



The United States has won seven consecutive women's basketball Olympics gold medals. Nikki McCray-Penson was part of the vanguard that started that winning streak as part of the 1996 and 2000 Olympics team.

In 2012, McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing her status in the game.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces who was one of the Gamecocks' standout players during their 2017 national championship run, tweeted immediately after the news broke:

"Such a fighter and a warrior with the sweetest gentle soul! Coach McCray you've helped me in many, many ways and you were a true gift from God! Truly will be missed! No more suffering, no more pain! God got a good one."

Outside of basketball, Nikki McCray-Penson was handpicked by former President Bill Clinton in 2000 to be on the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

