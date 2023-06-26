"Pls leave me alone" - WNBA star gives cold reply to Mikal Bridges' request to attend her game

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges was on the receiving end of a rather cold rejection on Twitter recently. Upon asking WNBA star A'ja Wilson about a schedule for her next game, the Las Vegas Aces forward asked Bridges to leave her alone.

The Las Vegas Aces have been one of the most dominant teams in the WNBA this season. After winning the NBA title last year, the Aces have made some key additions that will see them in a powerful position to repeat title success.

A major reason for their success in recent years has been the dominant performance of their star player, Wilson, who has been averaging 19.3 points and 9.4 rebounds, and has been a key member of the team since her arrival. However, after being paired with Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, the Aces have looked nigh unstoppable.

Needless to say, the 26-year-old forward has also caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets youngster Mikal Bridges.

Unfortunately, Bridges' attempts at seeing Wilson live were halted abruptly as the Aces forward gave a rather cold response to his request. She said:

"Pls leave me alone. we cool over here."

It's commonplace for NBA players to make appearances at WNBA games. However, it seems that Wilson does not wish to have Bridges in the audience when the Aces go to work.

Brooklyn Nets commit to building with Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges has emerged as one of the best two-way players in the game. After building himself up to this level with the Phoenix Suns, he now finds himself in a position to explode to stardom with the Brooklyn Nets.

After being traded from the Suns as part of the deal to land Kevin Durant, Bridges found himself in a new situation. However, this may have been more of a blessing as the forward had the freedom to grow in a new environment.

This has naturally been fruitful as the 26-year-old closed out the season with the Nets on a strong note. It has also had an impact on Nets management, who kept a strong hold on him when talks of trades came around ahead of the NBA Draft.

Considering the young talent they have on their side, the Brooklyn Nets would be wise to commit to a rebuild without going all-out for a superstar.

