"No freaking way": Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold and other UConn players hype up Sarah Strong on her latest IG post after Big East win 

Sarah Strong can't wait for the 2025 March Madness to start. The UConn Huskies star wrote a catchy caption for her Instagram post on Wednesday, drawing the attention of her teammates, including Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold.

Strong posted six photos of herself and the Huskies in the recently concluded Big East Tournament. The sixth slide featured Strong, Bueckers, Arnold and Ice Brady sitting on the winner's podium with the Big East Tournament trophy. Strong isn't satisfied with just that title, though.

"Time to dance," Strong wrote in the caption of her post.

Sarah Strong, of course, is alluding to the upcoming NCAA Tournament, also known as "The Big Dance". The Huskies enter this year's March Madness as one of the title favorites after posting a 31-3 overall record through the regular season and the Big East Tournament.

Strong's UConn teammates were seemingly surprised to see her post on Instagram, flooding the comments section with their messages and reactions:

Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold and other UConn Huskies stars reacted to Sarah Strong's Instagram post about the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Source: @sarahstrong_/Instagram

"No freaking way," Bueckers wrote.

"Can't wait to see your moves," Bueckers added with a dancer emoji.

"SARERRR WHATS UP WIT YOU," Arnold commented.

"Holy fine shyt," Brady posted.

"Rah," Kaitlyn Chen wrote.

Aubrey Griffin and Ashlynn Shade also replied to Sarah Strong, using emojis for their comments.

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong step up for UConn in Big East Tournament win

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong stepped up for Geno Auriemma in the recently concluded Big East Tournament, leading the UConn Huskies to their fifth straight championship.

UConn opened the tournament with a 71-40 victory over the St. John's Red Storm in the quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Bueckers amassed 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Strong recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) holds her “Most Outstanding Player” trophy as the team celebrates their Big East Championship win over the Creighton Bluejays. Photo: Imagn

The Huskies continued their dominance in the semifinals, crushing the Villanova Wildcats 82-54. Bueckers led the scoring with 23 points, 21 of which came in the first half. Strong pulled off another double-double, scoring 20 points and collecting 16 boards.

Bueckers saved the best for last in the championship game, scoring 24 points in UConn's 70-50 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. She was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Big East Tournament. Strong, meanwhile, came close to winning the award as well, recording 13 points and 11 rebounds in the final.

