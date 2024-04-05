"No surprise": College hoops world reacts to Kentucky star Justin Edwards declaring for 2024 NBA Dratt

Freshman wing Justin Edwards has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, with the former five-star recruit going one-and-done for Kentucky after the Wildcats` unceremonious first-round exit in this year`s March Madness.

The original report was broken by On3`s Jack Pilgrim on X. In the said report, here`s what Edwards had to say after his brief time in Lexington:

“This season, my experience in Lexington, thanks to my coaches, my teammates, and you the fans, has been everything I dreamed it would be. I am so grateful to have been a part of the legendary Kentucky program, getting to represent the blue and white with everything I have."

"Thank you to the Wildcat community for embracing me from my arrival and making Kentucky feel like home."

On the announcement tweet, numerous fans expressed support for Justin Edwards` decision to enter the NBA Draft. While a few were positive about the young man`s decision, some were wary of his chances in the draft itself:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Speaking of concerns on Edwards` chances, here are a few other replies to the post--one of which even mentions Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who`s been under fire for his team`s early exit in this year`s postseason:

"Great I do not think he will make it but I do wish the best for him," said one.

"It’s a shame college basketball has gotten to this. Will never get a kid to buy in to any school when it’s 100% guarantee they know they’re one and done, no matter how they preformed. Good job not pushing kids out the door," tweeted another.

"Had one nice four game stretch and is gone. Great job Cal!," said another.

Current mock drafts still do have Justin Edwards on the list, but if he was hoping to be drafted in the first round, the odds are against him as of the moment. The six-foot-eight wing out of Philly is projected to be a second-rounder, going with the 44th overall pick to the Miami Heat (via Bleacher Report).

Analysts believe that Edwards has the physical attributes to be in the NBA. They`re also lauding his shotmaking despite his relatively meager averages in college. But for him to be drafted higher than late second round, someone must believe even more that his scoring would remain consistent from college to the pros.

Justin Edward`s season for the Wildcats

In his lone season for Kentucky, Justin Edwards played 32 games and averaged 21.5 minutes each contest. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 48.6% FG shooting this season.

The former five-star recruit`s best game for the Wildcats this year was a 28-point effort against Alabama on February 25. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting a perfect 10-10, four of which were from rainbow country. He has the talent as draft night draws near.

Poll : Will Justin Edwards be drafted in the lottery? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion