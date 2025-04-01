"NO YOU CANT DO TS" "Audi needs you": Fans react as Jada Williams chooses Iowa State over Caitlin Clark's former squad 

Jada Williams left fans stunned after her recent social media post. Williams posted a series of images on Instagram on Monday, posing in Iowa State Cyclones uniform. Williams announced that she was entering the transfer portal on Mar. 24, which prompted speculation about her next destination.

Ad

Her initial Instagram post on Saturday indicated that she visited Caitlin Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes after posing in Hawkeyes uniform. Williams averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 37.1% for Arizona this season.

“Cyclones wasgoood?!?!🌪️ #roundtwo,” Williams wrote.

Ad

Trending

Under her post in the comments section, fans expressed their mixed emotions concerning her post.

"JADA NO YOU CANT DO TS,” a fan said.

A fan reacts as Jada Williams chooses Iowa State over Caitlin Clark's former squad - Image source: Instagram/cbg.jada24

“I told vou Audi needs vou,” another fan said.

Ad

A fan reacts as Jada Williams chooses Iowa State over Caitlin Clark's former squad - Image source: Instagram/cbg.jada24

Still expressing their thoughts on Williams’ decision to visit Iowa State, fans continued to comment on her choice, while some others wanted Williams at other programs.

Ad

“The black and yellow looks better on you, not gonna lie. More fancy,” a fan said.

“USC you and JuJu and kiki go crazy,” another fan said.

“This look good but that Hawkeve black and yellow looked hard,” a fan said.

Fans react as Jada Williams chooses Iowa State over Caitlin Clark's former squad - Image source: Instagram/cbg.jada24

Arizona Wildcats’ Jada Williams and others enter transfer portal after season-ending loss

The Arizona Wildcats is facing a roster shake-up after five key players entered the transfer portal following their 71-69 loss to Northern Arizona in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) on Mar. 20. Among the departing players are top scorer Jada Williams and starters Breya Cunningham and Skylar Jones, along with Katarina Kneževic and Jorynn Ross. The portal is set to remain open until April 23.

Ad

Williams was Arizona’s leading scorer and played two seasons with the Wildcats. Williams started in 58 of her 64 appearances, which secured her a spot on the 2024 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team and was previously named a McDonald’s All-American in the 2023 season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arizona at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Cunningham was Arizona’s second-leading scorer and averaged 11.0 points while shooting an impressive 56%. She also led the program in rebounds with 7.0 rpg while putting up 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Cunningham’s performance earned her an Honorable Mention in the Big-12 All-Conference Team.

Ad

Skylar Jones started in 25 of the 32 games she played this season. Jones was Arizona’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. She shot 49.2% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range and also led the program with 52 steals (1.6 per game), tied with Williams.

Freshman Katarina Kneževic and sophomore Jorynn Ross also decided to transfer. Kneževic, a 6-foot forward from Serbia averaged 11.5 minutes, averaging 2.8 points and 1.9 rebounds. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

6-foot-3 Jorynn Ross transferred from Pepperdine in 2024 and played 18 games for Arizona, averaging 1.1 points in 6.1 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here