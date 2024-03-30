"Nobody can sag off me this year": South Carolina's Raven Johnson reveals thought process behind game-winning shot against Indiana

No., 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson put up an impressive performance against No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers during their Sweet 16 showdown on Friday.

In an intense match, Raven Johnson hit a clean three-pointer in the latter half that proved to be the game's deciding factor. The Gamecocks emerged victorious with a 79-75 final score and continued their unbeaten streak this season. Johnson ended the night with 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

During the post-game press conference, Raven Johnson opened up about her thought process behind the three-pointer that put the Gamecocks in the driving seat. The 21-year-old said she did not want a repeat of last year's disappointing loss.

"I was open and all I could thinks is let it go. I mean, I don't want to lose. Just going from last year, nobody can sag off me this year and I take that very personal," Johnson said. "I just, you know, get in the gym everyday and put up reps and I think that where it comes from Confidence."

When asked about what the play call was for that moment, Johnson replied,

"The play call was to get the ball in the basket."

This season, the South Carolina guard has gone on to average 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 points per game. Johnson also has a decent field goal percentage of 45.2 %.

South Carolina advances to the Elite 8

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and her team are now undefeated in 35 straight games this season. Following their Sweet 16 victory over Indiana, the Gamecocks are now one step closer to their dreams of winning a national championship.

The Gamecocks established a significant lead in the first half, however, the Hoosiers almost made a comeback in the second half, reducing the deficit to just two points in the final minutes of the game.

Kamilla Cardoso came in clutch as she scored 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists for her team.

The Gamecocks are now scheduled to face No. 2 seed Oregon State in the Elite 8. Can Dawn Staley lead her team to an undefeated national championship run this campaign?

