"NONE of them include the logo": Iowa HC Lisa Bluder makes a hilarious reveal about Hawkeyes' game plan on Caitlin Clark's long-range 3 pointers

Caitlin Clark is the household name of America as the 22-year-old has rewritten history with her massive 3,685 points in NCAA basketball, surpassing the legend Pete Maravich.

Clark's recent announcement to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft has garnered attention due to her remarkable shooting skills. She is widely recognized for her ability to sink 3-pointers from astonishing distances, even breaking the women's college basketball scoring record from the logo.

Iowa has honored her achievement by permanently marking the spot on the court where the record-breaking shot occurred, which has now become her signature move.

In a recent episode of "We Need to Talk," Iowa's head coach, Lisa Bluder, joined Lisa Leslie to discuss the game plan behind her logo shots.

According to Coach Lisa, Caitlin's logo shots were never planned in the game plan or practice session; it was totally on her free will during the match.

"Believe me, we run a lot of plays for Caitlin but NONE of them include the logo. So the logo shots are purely her feel for the game; quite honestly, that's the only time she is open to shooting clock 30 feet out."

Exploring Caitlin Clark's historic long 3-pointer range

In terms of statistics, Clark has made an impressive 84 field goals considered "long" 3-pointers beyond 25 feet, according to CBB Analytics. This distance surpasses the international 3-point distance for men's and women's college basketball, the WNBA, FIBA, and even the NBA.

Remarkably, Clark has made more "long" 3-pointers (84) than shorter ones (71) this season, with approximately one-third (31.5 percent) of her total shots originating from this range. Her field goal percentage on shots between 25 and 30 feet stands at 39.3 percent, significantly exceeding the Division I average in the 2023–24 season.

Clark's long-range shooting prowess sets her apart, as no other women's Division I college basketball player has come close to matching her number of long 3-pointers this season.

Iowa vs. Indiana

In fact, since CBB Analytics began tracking this data in 2018-19, Clark has made more long 3-pointers than any other Division I player in men's or women's college basketball.

To put it into perspective, Clark has made the same number of 3-pointers from at least 25 feet in her 30 games this season as NBA stars Devin Booker (in 50 games) and Kawhi Leonard (in 54 games), according to Stathead. This further emphasizes Clark's exceptional shooting abilities.

Considering her outstanding skills, Clark is undoubtedly a standout prospect for the upcoming WNBA Draft and a player worth keeping an eye on in the future.

