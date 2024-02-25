North Carolina vs Virginia basketball Injury report, February 24: Latest on Elijah Gertrude and more 

The 10th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Virginia Cavaliers in Atlantic Coast Conference action. The injury report is going to be a big factor in today's action so let's take a closer look and discuss the players that are on the injury report.

Elijah Gertrude, Virginia Cavaliers

Freshman guard Elijah Gertrude has been recovering from a torn ACL injury that kept him out the entire 2022–23 season and a massive portion of this season. He is expected to suit up against North Carolina.

Coach Tony Bennett discussed Gertrude's return to the court.

"Elijah's leg is getting stronger and better. I mean, you saw him jump and grab a rebound, block a shot. So, it was just one of those situations where even before Dante got hurt, we were talking about it and then it made sense," the coach said.

"And of course, it was discussed thoroughly with Elijah and his parents. I mean, he was like, heck yeah'. But he's moving better, feeling better. And that was the decision. Valuable experience and quite a way to burn your redshirt - get thrown into that game in that situation." via Sports Illustrated

Gertrude has played 13 games this season and is struggling to shoot the basketball. He is shooting 39.6% from the field, 7.7% from beyond the arc, and 70.0% from the free throw line. Gertrude plays 9.8 minutes per game and averages 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks.

North Carolina vs Virginia basketball starting lineups

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a more traditional college basketball starting lineup, as they have three guards and two forwards. Below is the program's projected starting lineup for this game.

Guard Comac Ryan

Guard RJ Davis

Guard Elliot Cadeau

Forward Anando Bacot

Forward Harrison Ingram

Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers have been doing well and like to spread the floor with their four-guard starting lineup. Below is what we expect their starting lineup to look like in today's game.

Guard Reece Beekman

Guard Isaac McKneely

Guard Ryan Dunn

Guard Andrew Rohde

Forward Jordan Minor

