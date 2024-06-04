"Not gonna happen": Fans disagree with Dan Hurley's 3-peat hint for UConn at UFC 302 

The Connecticut Huskies have won back-to-back NCAA championships under head coach Dan Hurley and are aiming for a three-peat in the 2024-25 season. UConn will enter the coming season without their star player Donovan Clingan, who posted 13.0 points per game last season and led the roster in rebounds (7.4) and blocks (2.5).

Nevertheless, Hurley remains persistent in the hunt for the third title. While watching the Makhachev versus Poirier UFC 302 event, Hurley pointed three fingers at the camera, hinting at his ambition.

UConn has already charted history with their consecutive championship, being the first team to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007. If Dan Hurley manages to pull a third, he will join John Wooden in an exclusive list. Wooden led UCLA, the only program with a three-peat in NCAA history. The institution dominated the era by winning 10 titles from 1964 to 1975, including seven consecutive titles from 1967 to 1973.

Nevertheless, despite loving Dan Hurley's confidence, college ball fans are not endorsing his chances of making history:

"Not gonna happen," a fan quickly disagreed.

"He’s not winning three in a row," another fan doubled down on the take.

"Cute. Ain’t happening this season. #BBN," another followed quipped.

Some fans cited the challenges and possible disappointment Hurley could face during the 2024-25 NCAA run:

"Bill self gon have something special for him next season," a fan advocated for Kansas Jayhawks.

"Nate Oats will prevent the three-peat," an Alabama Crimson Tide fan championed their fresh roster.

"Georgia basketball literally exists Dan," another fan wrote.

Dan Hurley's starting lineup for 2024-25 season

Dan Hurley will enter the 2024-25 season without any of his statistical leaders. Alongside Donovon Clingan, Stephon Castle also left to test his big-league aspirations. Moreover, their scoring and steal leaders Tristen Newton and Ca Spencer also mark an end to their collegiate days.

With that, Hurley's starting lineup could look something like this:

Hassan Diarra (PG)

Aidan Mahaney (SG)

Liam McNeeley (SF)

Alex Karaban (PF)

Samson Johnson (C)

Till now, the biggest news for the Connecticut roster has been the return of Alex Karaban, who recently withdrew his candidacy from the 2024 NBA draft.

