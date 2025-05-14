“Not as good as everyone thought”: College hoops fans react as Arkansas’ Boogie Fland withdraws from NBA draft

Arkansas Razorbacks Boogie Fland is returning for his sophomore season of college basketball. On Tuesday, May 13, Draft Express confirmed via Instagram that Fland was withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft. He was invited to be a part of the Combine in Chicago.
The development follows after the now second-year standout declared for this year's draft on April 4, while still retaining his college eligibility. In a post on Instagram via @recruit news, the caption read:
"BREAKING: Arkansas star guard Boogie Fland will withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and will not participate in the remainder of the combine, per @draftexpress. The 6-2 freshman entered the transfer portal in April."
Some college basketball fans and spectators did not react too kindly towards Fland's move, detailing how he still needs more collegiate basketball experience to go to the next level.
"Not as good as everyone thought lol," one user claimed.
"He'll be in college a couple more years like RJ Davis," another user asserted.
"As he should. He's not ready," a user wrote.
Other users, especially the Razorbacks faithful, then reacted in support of Fland, who they expect to return to coach John Calipari's Arkansas program despite entering his name into the transfer portal on April 22.
"Smart move, definitely rooting for this kid," one fan commented.
"That's a good move for him," another user posted.
"Hogs about to be insane next year," another fan said.
"Win for the Hogs, glad bro came to his senses," a user shared.
Boogie Fland now heads back into the transfer portal for the 2025-2026 campaign, where he could either return to the Razorbacks or find a new home for his sophomore season of college hoops.
In his rookie year, the Bronx, New York native was a stellar perimeter player with averages of 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, a team-high 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Boogie Fland was projected to be the 44th overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Draft
Prior to his withdrawal from this year's NBA Draft, Boogie Fland was projected to be selected with the 44th overall pick, heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This pick for the Thunder comes from the Atlanta Hawks during the 2020 Danilo Gallinari trade.
The incoming sophomore was one of the focal points of the Arkansas Razorbacks' system in the 2024-2025 season, where they finished with an overall record of 22-14, 8-10 during SEC play earlier this year.
