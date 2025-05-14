“Not as good as everyone thought”: College hoops fans react as Arkansas’ Boogie Fland withdraws from NBA draft

Arkansas Razorbacks Boogie Fland is returning for his sophomore season of college basketball. On Tuesday, May 13, Draft Express confirmed via Instagram that Fland was withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft. He was invited to be a part of the Combine in Chicago.

Ad

The development follows after the now second-year standout declared for this year's draft on April 4, while still retaining his college eligibility. In a post on Instagram via @recruit news, the caption read:

"BREAKING: Arkansas star guard Boogie Fland will withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and will not participate in the remainder of the combine, per @draftexpress. The 6-2 freshman entered the transfer portal in April."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Some college basketball fans and spectators did not react too kindly towards Fland's move, detailing how he still needs more collegiate basketball experience to go to the next level.

"Not as good as everyone thought lol," one user claimed.

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

"He'll be in college a couple more years like RJ Davis," another user asserted.

Ad

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

"As he should. He's not ready," a user wrote.

Ad

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

Other users, especially the Razorbacks faithful, then reacted in support of Fland, who they expect to return to coach John Calipari's Arkansas program despite entering his name into the transfer portal on April 22.

Ad

"Smart move, definitely rooting for this kid," one fan commented.

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

"That's a good move for him," another user posted.

Ad

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

"Hogs about to be insane next year," another fan said.

Ad

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

"Win for the Hogs, glad bro came to his senses," a user shared.

Ad

(image credits:@recruitsnews on Instagram)

Boogie Fland now heads back into the transfer portal for the 2025-2026 campaign, where he could either return to the Razorbacks or find a new home for his sophomore season of college hoops.

Ad

In his rookie year, the Bronx, New York native was a stellar perimeter player with averages of 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, a team-high 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Boogie Fland was projected to be the 44th overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Draft

Ad

Prior to his withdrawal from this year's NBA Draft, Boogie Fland was projected to be selected with the 44th overall pick, heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This pick for the Thunder comes from the Atlanta Hawks during the 2020 Danilo Gallinari trade.

The incoming sophomore was one of the focal points of the Arkansas Razorbacks' system in the 2024-2025 season, where they finished with an overall record of 22-14, 8-10 during SEC play earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here