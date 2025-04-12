"Not sure if this is bribery or not": Young fan's grandma reveals LSU star Mikaylah Williams' kind gesture to help her in school

LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams is a proficient scorer on the court, but she may have also helped a kid score an A off of it. When a woman and her granddaughter needed a push to give the young girl a better grade, the LSU star responded.

Joy Hammatt posted a video Friday morning on her X account showing the LSU player as she and her granddaughter, Caroline, asked for help. Caroline needed an A on her statistics project to bump her overall grade to a B.

My granddaughter did a math statistics project on Mikayla shooting 3 pointers. We told Mikayla about the project at the WBB banquet. An A on the project will give her a B in math. Mikayla sent her teacher a message. Not sure if this is bribery or not! #MK12 @LSUwbkb @mkwill12_

Mikaylah Williams answered the call. She asked the girl to join her on the video and then, with a short message, kindly asked Caroline's teacher to help the young student.

"Miss Hutchinson, please... Could you please give my friend Caroline a B. Please give her an A on her project so she can get a B on her class. Thank you!" Mikaylah Williams said.

With the LSU Tigers hitting the offseason, Williams is doing well to ingratiate herself and give back to the community.

Mikaylah Williams, LSU facing changes in the transfer portal

Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson will stay at Baton Rouge for another year, but they may have a lot of new faces around them as they try to take the Tigers to the Final Four.

According to On3's Talia Goodman, Jersey Wolfenbarger will be the fourth LSU player to enter the transfer portal. Wolfenbarger averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds this season. The center was a strong presence on the paint on both sides of the court.

The center will join Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa and Aalyah del Rosario. Aneesah Morrow is entering the WNBA Draft, leaving the Tigers without their leading scorer

Williams and Johnson may have to increase their production next season for the Tigers to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Williams finished last season with 17.3 points, 4.5 boards, and 3.5 assists per game. Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 helpers, and 1.7 blocks per game.

