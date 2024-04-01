"Nothing is withering in Waco": Baylor's HC Nicki Collen hits back at The Washington Post's claim of Bears withering after Kim Mulkey's departure

After The Washington Post's profile-based article on Kim Mulkey went viral, several personalities reacted to it. Baylor Bears' head coach Nicki Collen, Mulkey's successor, also gave her two cents about the "hit piece."

Kent Babb of The Washington Post wrote that the Baylor Bears were left to wither after Mulkey departed for LSU.

"Baylor is no longer among the sport's upper tier, another structure abandoned and left to wither," wrote Kent Babb in The Washington Post report titled "The Kim Mulkey way."

When asked about her thoughts, Collen did not shy away from expressing her opinions.

"I'm not afraid to say I was really offended by the article that came out. I didn't read any of it. Don't know what happened, but nothing's withering in Waco," Collen assured.

She continued to say that the Bears are a first-tier team that appeared in this year's Sweet 16 round. Nicki Collen also welcomed The Post's reporter to write an article on Baylor.

Nicki Collen is successfully filling Kim Mulkey's shoes at Baylor

Back in 2021, Collen was about to begin her fourth season as the head coach of the Atlanta Dream. She and her family loved spending their time in Georgia. However, according to Texas Monthly, despite loving her role as head coach for the Dreams, she looked more into the coaching position at Baylor University.

"I just felt like it was time to listen, see what they were looking for," said Nicki Collen, as per Texas Monthly.

She met with the search committee and Baylor's athletic director, Mack Rhoades, and described what impressed them.

"I'm sure a lot of people came in with really fancy, glossy presentation. I showed up with some film broken down and a week's worth of practice plans printed out," recalled Collen. "I think the best way to show who you are is just talk to them, answer their questions, talk about your philosophies."

The search committee and Rhoades were highly impressed by Collen's basketball IQ. During the interview, Rhoades and committee members made eye contact, realizing they found the ideal replacement for Kim Mulkey, one of the celebrated head coaches in women's basketball.

During Collen's three-year tenure in Waco, the Bears have achieved a remarkable record of winning 20 or more games each season and securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament every year. Moreover, in each tournament appearance, Baylor has won at least one game.