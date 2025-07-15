Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey shares 1-word reaction as Cassandre Prosper trains ahead of new season 

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey is hyped to have Cassandre Prosper in her lineup for the upcoming season. Ivey dropped a one-word reaction to an Instagram post from Notre Dame on Monday, showing Prosper's practice session with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's post included photos and a video of Prosper in action during her offseason training. The short clip showed the incoming junior dribbling her way towards the basket before finishing with a left-handed layup. Ivey shared the video and wrote a short caption about Prosper's workout on her Instagram story.

"Cass!!" Ivey wrote with shamrock and fire emojis.

Niele Ivey reacted to a video of Cassandre Prosper's recent practice session with Notre Dame on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@irishcoachivey

Niele Ivey expects great things from Cassandre Prosper, who is one of the returning players for Notre Dame in the 2025-26 NCAA season. She played 34 games for the Fighting Irish last season, four of which were starts. Prosper averaged 5.8 points, 3.7 boards, 0.9 dimes and 0.9 steals per game during her sophomore year in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign.

How Cassandre Prosper fared under Niele Ivey at Notre Dame in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame secured a spot in this year's March Madness after finishing the 2024-25 regular season and the ACC Tournament with a 26-5 slate. The Fighting Irish entered the Big Dance as the No. 3 seed in the Regional 3 bracket following their loss to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame opened its 2025 NCAA Tournament campaign with a first-round meeting against Stephen F. Austin. Cassandre Prosper stepped up for coach Niele Ivey in the Fighting Irish's 106-54 victory, amassing nine points, three boards, two steals, two assists and one block in 22 minutes of action.

Cassandre Prosper (#8) of Notre Dame concentrates before a free throw during their second-round gqme against Michigan in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Getty

Prosper's offensive numbers dipped in the second round against No. 6 seed Michigan, dropping just three points in Notre Dame's 76-55 win. Prosper, who collected two rebounds and one assist against the Wolverines, displayed her defensive prowess in the round-of-32 clash. She racked up two steals and one block in the win over Michigan.

Prosper's bid to win her first NCAA title ended in the Sweet 16, though, as Notre Dame lost to TCU. She had four points, two blocks and one board in the Fighting Irish's 71-62 loss to the Horned Frogs.

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

