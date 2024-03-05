Notre Dame vs North Carolina injury report and predictions, March 5: Latest on Kebba Njie, Seth Trimble and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will battle at the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday evening. The injury report will be intriguing as both sides are trying to get healthy for the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina injury report

Kebba Njie, Notre Dame

Sophomore forward Kebba Njie has been doing a decent job throughout the season; he will play Tuesday's game. He injured his hand at the beginning of the season but has not shown signs of discomfort since.

Njie has done well in 25 games, averaging 24.3 minutes per game. However, he struggles to shoot with 37.1% from the field and 12.5% from beyond the arc. He is averaging 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Seth Trimble, North Carolina

Sophomore guard Seth Trimble has missed a few games throughout the season due to an upper-body injury. He will be playing in Tuesday's game. In his 27 games, he is shooting 40.9% from the 3-point line.

Who will win: Notre Dame or North Carolina?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are struggling this season, while North Carolina is trying to get the top seed in the ACC tournament. The Tar Heels have two incredible talents in RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, so they should dominate in this game.

The Tar Heels are scoring 81.4 points per game while grabbing 40.8 rebounds. Meanwhile, The Fighting Irish are averaging 63.6 ppg and 36.3 rpg. Everything seems to be pointing toward the Tar Heels dominating and easily covering a large spread in this game.

