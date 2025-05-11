Ohio State's Kaia Henderson and BF Sonny Styles share dreamy snaps from "island" vacation

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Kaia Henderson is on a high following an island vacation with her boyfriend, Sonny Styles, this offseason.
Henderson and Styles seemingly took a beach vacation in the island of Aruba, a part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The couple's snaps on Instagram attracted reactions from college basketball fans. Henderson captioned her post on Saturday with a white heart emoji:
"One happy island"
Henderson and Styles were seen in matching outfits in the Instagram post of their vacation as they rode boats, dune buggys and karts while relaxing and dining by the beach. The young athletic pairing also showed photos of swimming and basking in the shoreside sunset.
This island vacation comes off Henderson's junior stint with coach Kevin McGuff's squad, where they finished 26-7 overall and 13-5 during Big Ten conference play, finishing third in the conference.
The Buckeyes reached the second round of the 2025 national tournament, beating Montana State Bobcats, 71-51, in the first round on March 21. However, they were eliminated from March Madness by the Tennessee Volunteers with a 82-67 defeat two days later.
In her three seasons of college basketball, Henderson has averaged 0.9 points and 0.5 rebounds in 4.0 minutes in 28 games.
Kaia Henderson was in attendance for the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2024 national title berth
While Kaia Henderson's boyfriend in Sonny Styles won his first NCAA national championship during the recently-concluded college football season, Henderson shared several photos as the Ohio State Buckeyes football team won their ninth national title in program history.
Henderson and Styles are now preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which will be the couple's fourth. While Styles is coming off of his national championship campaign, with his team looking to ride their momentum, Henderson will seek for increased playing time next year.
Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place