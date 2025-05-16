“Okay model boy”: Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal hypes up brother Shaqir O’Neal as Sac State star poses for fashion brand

Shaquille O'Neal, also known simply as Shaq, had a Hall of Fame career in the NBA. However, he is also a family man and has four children with his ex-wife, Shaunie Nelson. One of his sons, Shaqir O'Neal, is a college basketball player for the Sacramento State Hornets.
On Thursday, Shaqir posted a series of artistic photos of himself on Instagram. In the photos, he is posing like a model in most of them. He credited NovaMen for doing the photoshoot.
This led to his sister, Me'arah O'Neal, responding and hyping up her brother.
"Okay modelll boyyy."
Shaqir is entering the senior year of his college basketball career. He spent two seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to the Florida A&M Rattlers this past offseason. He had his most successful season yet, starting 17 of the 29 games he played in and averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
However, he decided to make another move this offseason. Rather than continuing with the Rattlers, O'Neal opted to transfer to the Sacramento State Hornets. There, he will end his college basketball career. It is unlikely that he is able to continue in his father's footsteps in the NBA because of his limited success as a college basketball player.
Shaquille O'Neal will team up with his son Shaqir at Sacramento State next season
One of the reasons Shaqir likely decided to transfer to Sacramento State this offseason is because of a career move made by his father, Shaquille O'Neal. In late April, it was announced that Shaq is joining the Hornets as the team's new general manager.
While the announcement that Shaq was joining the team came after Shaqir's decision to transfer, it is possible that he knew about his father's move before the official announcement. Shaquille O'Neal is taking this position at Sacramento State but will not be paid. So, it is unclear what his responsibilities will be as the team's new GM.
Shaq has kept himself busy since the end of his NBA career. He is a big personality on "Inside the NBA" on TNT, and will remain on the show next season. It will be interesting to see how much he is involved with the Hornets next season or if it is more of a symbolic position. Regardless, he should be able to help his son more in his senior season with his new position with the Hornets.
