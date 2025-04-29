Shaqir O'Neal shows support as father Shaquille O'Neal set to embark on new role at Sacramento State 

Sacramento State's Shaqir O'Neal will see a lot more of his father, Shaquille O'Neal, next season. The NBA Hall-of-Famer has agreed to become the next men's basketball general manager of the Hornets.

It is a voluntary and unpaid opportunity for the former Los Angeles Lakers center, who also works as an analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA" show. The gig also builds on his history of sporting ventures in Sacramento, as O'Neal was a minority owner of the Kings for nine years.

With several sports outlets covering the update on their social media handles, Shaq's son Shaqir reposted one of them on his IG story to showcase his support.

Shaqir hypes his father, Shaq, for his general manager role for the Hornets | @shaqironeall/ig

Shaq had a 19-year-long NBA career, where he lifted four championships, three Finals MVPs and a league MVP while setting numerous records.

He is also one of the latest high-profile athletes in the basketball space to indulge in college ball. Last month, Stephen Curry became an assistant general manager at his alma mater, Davidson. Trae Young also followed suit with the same role with Oklahoma at the end of March.

Shaq's responsibilities as GM will differ from the managers across Division I since it heavily depends on the school. However, expect him to act as an advisor for the men's basketball program and help in roster planning instead of being involved in day-to-day processes.

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir O'Neal is coming off his best season

Shaqir O'Neal is one of the new additions to Sacramento State this offseason. While he is yet to grip the college world behind his talent, the forward is coming off his best DI season yet.

Shaquille O'Neal's son saw nearly 19 minutes of action per game last season with the Florida A&M Rattlers. He utilized it to average 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 50.3% of his shots. He also earned his role in the first unit, starting 17 out of 29 games last season.

Shaqir O'Neal's best game of the season came against the Trinity Baptist Eagles, where he posted 26 points and nine rebounds on 9-for-16 shooting.

