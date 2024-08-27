"Okay transitions": Former Iowa star Kate Martin reacts to Gabbie Marshall repping UNC shirt while cleaning her house with BF 

Despite distinct chapters in their post-Hawkeyes life, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin continue to hype each other up. Martin is months into her rookie WNBA career, while Marshall has stepped back from professional basketball. She's continuing her studies and has enrolled in North Carolina University to pursue a Master's in occupational therapy.

Marshall shared glimpses of a laid-back home reset on Sunday on TikTok. The video captured her tidying up her house with her boyfriend Spencer Touro and wrapping it up with a glass of wine.

"3 hours & 5 loads of laundry later…. #sunday #reset #cleantok," she quipped on the post.

Kate Martin commented on Marshall's video, only to launch a lighthearted judgment of the before/after transitions in her video.

"Okay transitions," Martin wrote.

Martin was fresh off a game against Chicago Sky in Illinois, where she was surprised by Iowa's present coach Jan Jensen and her family.

Kate Martin's comment on Gabbie Marshall's TikTok

Moreover, Caitlin Clark and Bri Lewerke, former photographer, interviewer and social media manager for the Hawkeyes, also commented. The two hilariously touched on their troubles on witnessing Marshall in a UNC T-shirt instead of Iowa.

Caitlin Clark and Bri Lewerke's comment on Gabbie Marshall's TikTok

Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall had a road trip planned for this summer

Martin, Marshall and current Hawkeye Jada Gyamfi had a long list of plans this year. Marshall had decided to enroll at UNC. Gyamfi was slated to return as a junior, while Martin was uncertain about her future.

She wanted to keep playing professional basketball but didn't see a WNBA team announcing her name on draft night. Nevertheless, to make the most of their off-time, the trio planned a trip into the woods. Their goal was to spend a month or two in a cabin to enjoy each other's company and nature, albeit with strict restrictions on social media.

However, their itinerary came to a halt when Kate Martin attended the 2024 WNBA draft to support Caitlin Clark. To her surprise, Martin was picked as the 18th pick by the Las Vegas Aces. She was initially sitting in the crowd alongside other fans but was called over to the player's area during the draft.

