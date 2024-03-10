Oklahoma State vs BYU injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Bryce Thompson, Dawson Baker and more

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading to the Marriott Center to take on the 20th-ranked BYU Cougars in Big 12 Conference action. However, the injury report for both programs is going to be interesting as players on both sides are dealing with injuries. Let's take a deeper dive into the injury report heading into this game.

Injury Report for Oklahoma State vs BYU

Bryce Thompson, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton announced in early February that senior guard Bryce Thompson would miss the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Thompson has not played since Jan. 30 and played 27.7 minutes in 18 games.

He struggled to find his shooting stroke throughout the year as he shot 39.4% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc. Scoring 11.6 points per game, it will be in a bit of a tough time for a team that has not played too well throughout the season.

Also Read: Aaliyah Edwards injury: What happened to UConn star during game vs Providence?

Dawson Baker, BYU

Junior guard Dawson Baker is one of the players on this BYU roster that is not going to be able to play as he continues to recover from his lingering foot injury as well as a knee injury. Baker has not played since Jan. 6 and only appeared in four games this season. With no return in sight, making any potential comeback a welcome but not anticipated development at this time.

Who will win: Oklahoma State vs BYU?

These teams are trending in two completely different directions and the talent is a big reason why. BYU is a clear favorite at home as they have the advantage with a 13.5-point spread in this matchup.

The Cougars have been one of the best offensive teams throughout the country with 82.1 points per game and should be able to do well. They do not depend on one player to lead the way and have a balanced attack to keep the Oklahoma State program at bay.

The Cowboys are averaging 64.7 points in their previous three games and their offense is going to be the team's downfall here. Go with the BYU Cougars to cover the spread in this game.

Also Read: Duke vs North Carolina injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Caleb Foster, Christian Reeves and more