"Older players need to shut the f*ck up when it comes to Caitlin Clark": Sports analyst roasts basketball veterans for criticisms against Iowa star

Sports analyst Brandon Walker roasted women's basketball veterans for their harsh criticisms of Iowa star Caitlin Clark. In an episode of Mostly Sports, Walker urged them to keep their mouths shut on boasting their achievements in comparison with Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

"These older players need to shut the f*ck up when it comes to Caitlin Clark. Whether it's the UConn players bragging about their championships when they just sign with the team that have every star in the country. Those were glorified practices. Those teams were going up against the rest of the country," Walker said.

He also called on other WNBA players to let the Iowa star's achievements speak for themselves and stop saying other things that could cause any tension by the time Clark makes her debut in the WNBA.

"If it's them ... If it's the woman whom she broke the record saying she didn't break my record. They all need to shut the f*ck up. This young lady has done has brought more eyeballs and notoriety to the women's version of basketball than any of those mother f*ckers combined," Brandon Walker said.

Caitlin Clark hailed for moving the needle for women's college basketball

Caitlin Clark led Iowa to their second-straight NCAA runner-up finish.

Walker described Clark as the one who moved the needle in making NCAA women's basketball more exciting than ever before. He urged them to welcome the rookie with open arms when she arrives in the WNBA and stop bragging about their achievements for the improvement of the sport in the future.

"Any of them, they all played college basketball. They all have their moments they won championships. None of them moved the needle like Caitlin Clark," he said [0:00].

Clark is expected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft slated to take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15. Experts pointed out that the six-foot guard is set to become a superstar in the mold of Stephen Curry and she will lead the group of players that stood brightest in the recently concluded NCAA Tournament in the pro ranks.

