Ole Miss HC Chris Beard reveals $300,000,000 worth Tom Brady's part in Rebels' success: "Ultimate chip-on-your-shoulder guy"

Chris Beard and Ole Miss have big aspirations for the upcoming season after reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in over two decades. As Beard enters his third year at the helm, he’s turning to an unlikely source of inspiration to help propel the Rebels: NFL legend Tom Brady.

Ad

Although Beard admitted that he has never had an in-depth conversation with Brady, whose net worth is estimated to be around $300 million by Celebrity Net Worth, he has been studying the quarterback's mindset and career for years. The coach believed that learning can also come from successful people.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chris Beard shed some light on the role the seven-time Super Bowl champion plays in the Rebels program.

Ad

Trending

"With Brady, it’s like the ultimate chip-on-your-shoulder guy," Beard said (TS: 13:32). "Wasn’t supposed to play in college, ends up being the best player. Wasn’t supposed to be a draft pick, ends up being the best player.

"All of his teams won. I think his relationship with his teammates, coaches, owners, the whole deal. So, I really enjoyed trying to learn as much as I could about him."

Ad

Ad

Tom Brady's career is defined by his relentless pursuit of excellence, which Beard wants to instill in his players.

Chris Beard discusses blending new players into team culture during summer

After ten players departed Chris Beard's program this offseason, another ten came in via the transfer portal and high school ranks.

In the same press conference, Beard discussed the challenge of meshing so many new faces into the program and continuing to build on the existing culture within the team.

Ad

"I give those four returning players a lot of credit for what they’re trying to help their teammates get comfortable in Oxford," Beard said (TS: 10:02). "And I think the new guys have come in here with a lot of courage. You know, this is not a team where a transfer can just come in and you kind of fit in."

Beard added six transfers and four freshmen to the roster and wants them to quickly settle in at Ole Miss. He is looking to build on last season's success and create a team that goes further deep into March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here