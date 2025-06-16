[In PICS]: Tom Brady channels samurai spirit as 7x Super Bowl champ embraces Japanese culture on memorable family getaway

After breaking almost every quarterback record there is on the gridiron, these days, Tom Brady is focused on being a family man. The man with seven Super Bowl rings visited Japan with his son, Benjamin, and daughter, Vivian.

From buying Labubus and enjoying the local cuisine, to watching Sumo Wrestling and dressing up as Samurai, the Brady family had the full traditional Japanese experience.

Brady posted about his visit to the Land of the Rising Sun on Instagram. He thanked everyone for their hospitality in Japan.

"Japan we love you! We had SO MUCH FUN! Thank you for your hospitality and beauty! What an amazing culture of honor, respect, and discipline," Brady wrote.

"From the history, to the traditions, every day we learned and laughed and loved - the food, the shops, the people, the animals and everything in between! These trips shape us and remind us how much there is to learn when we step outside our routines and see the world together. Arigato gozaimasu! またお会いしましょう 🇯🇵❤️"

Check out his post below:

Tom Brady pens down a special message on Father's Day

The relationship between Tom Brady and his father is well-documented. This year, the GOAT posted a throwback video from 2017 on his Instagram stories for Father's Day. He called his father his hero and wrote:

"Meant it then and mean it more than ever today. HFD dad, ILYSM."

Brady even made a post on Instagram dedicated to his father while also highlighting being a father himself.

"Happy Father’s Day to my dad who taught me everything about what it means to be a father," he wrote. "And to all the Dads out there who are great role models to their kids. My dad has always been my biggest supporter, my best friend, and my number one teacher, not just in sports but in life.

"The values he passed on to our family - hard work, integrity, compassion and unconditional love, shaped me in every way. Each day I try to live up to the example he set: to be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them. I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up!"

Check out the post below'

In the post, Brady added pictures of the special moments he shared with his children and his parents.

