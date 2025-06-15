Tom Brady marks 2025 Father’s Day with deeply personal tribute to his dad

It is no secret that Tom Brady looks up to his father as his hero. So Father's Day marks an important day of the year for the NFL legend.
On the special occasion, Brady honored his dad, Tom Brady Sr., with a heartwarming post on social media. In 2017, a young fan had asked the then New England Patriots star during a Super Bowl interview to name his hero. Brady had stopped for a moment before he became emotional, saying:
“Who’s my hero? That’s a great question. Well, I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone I look up to every day… my dad.”
He nearly teared up on stage, which showed how much he loved and respected his father.
For Father’s Day 2025, he reposted the throwback video on his Instagram stories. In the overlay, Brady wrote:
"Meant it then and mean it more than ever today. HFD dad, ILYSM(heart emojis)."
One hour later, he also shared an Instaram post dedicated to his father and his own fatherhood. He shared a couple of photos of his parents and a few photos of him and his kids. In the caption, Tom Braddy wrote:
"Happy Father’s Day to my dad who taught me everything about what it means to be a father. And to all the Dads out there who are great role models to their kids. My dad has always been my biggest supporter, my best friend, and my number one teacher, not just in sports but in life."
He added:
"The values he passed on to our family - hard work, integrity, compassion and unconditional love, shaped me in every way. Each day I try to live up to the example he set: to be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them. I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up!"
In subsequent slides, he posted pictures capturing the memorable moments he spent with his three children.
Tom Brady is a proud father of three children
John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan (Born 2007): Jack is Tom Brady's eldest son, from his past relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Jack is now 17 and enjoys sports, especially football. But Tom has said that he wants Jack to follow his own dreams without any pressure.
Benjamin Rein Brady (Born 2009): Benjamin is Tom’s first child with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. He’s now 15 and is more creative and thoughtful. Tom once said Benny is “just like his mom.”
Vivian Lake Brady (Born 2012): Vivian is Tom Brady's youngest child and only daughter, also with Gisele. She’s 12 and often appears in Tom’s social media posts. They are very close, and Tom recently called her his “favorite co-pilot” during a trip to Europe.
